Westland, MI Native and Mangia Pizza Owner Frank Chimento Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Frank Chimento, a beloved member of the Westland community, passed away on June 20th after a tragic motorcycle accident. Frank was born and raised in Westland, and was a proud graduate of John Glenn High School. He was known by many as a friendly and outgoing person who always had a smile on his face.

Frank was also the owner of Mangia Pizza, a popular local pizzeria in Westland. He took over the business from his father, who founded Mangia Pizza in 1978. Frank was known for his delicious pizza and his dedication to his customers. He was often seen chatting with regulars and making sure everyone felt welcome in his restaurant.

On the evening of June 20th, Frank was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a car. The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving Frank lying on the road with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, but sadly passed away from his injuries.

Frank’s passing has been felt deeply by the Westland community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Frank. His friends and family remember him as a kind and generous person who was always there to lend a hand. His customers remember him as a passionate business owner who always went above and beyond to make sure they were happy.

Although Frank’s passing is a tragedy, his legacy will live on in the Westland community. Mangia Pizza will continue to be a beloved local business, and Frank’s memory will be honored by those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person who made a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

Frank Chimento’s passing is a devastating loss for the Westland community. He was a beloved member of the community and a passionate business owner. His memory will be honored by those who knew him, and his legacy will live on through Mangia Pizza. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

