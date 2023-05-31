Westland, MI Native and Owner of Mangia Pizza Dies in Motorcycle Accident: Frank Chimento Obituary

Motorcycle Accident: Frank Chimento Obituary – Westland, MI Native, Owner of Mangia Pizza Dead

Introduction

The Westland community is mourning the loss of a beloved member, Frank Chimento, who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday, August 27th. Chimento was the owner of Mangia Pizza, a popular local restaurant, and a well-known figure in the community. The tragic news of his passing has left many in shock and disbelief.

About Frank Chimento

Frank Chimento was born and raised in Westland, Michigan, and was a proud member of the community. He attended John Glenn High School and went on to study at Schoolcraft College. Chimento was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his passion for great food. He opened Mangia Pizza in 1990, and it quickly became a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike.

The Accident

Chimento was riding his motorcycle on Telegraph Road when he collided with a car. The accident occurred at around 2:30 pm, and Chimento was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Aftermath

The news of Chimento’s passing has left the Westland community in shock and mourning. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Chimento. The Westland Police Department released a statement expressing their condolences to the family and friends of Chimento and asking anyone with information about the accident to come forward.

The Legacy

Chimento’s legacy will live on through Mangia Pizza, which will continue to serve the community he loved. The restaurant has been a staple in Westland for over 30 years and has become a part of the fabric of the community. Chimento’s commitment to great food and friendly service has left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Conclusion

The loss of Frank Chimento is a tragedy for the Westland community. His kind heart, infectious smile, and passion for great food will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Frank Chimento.

Motorcycle Accident Fatality Mangia Pizza Owner’s Death in Motorcycle Crash Frank Chimento Obituary and Motorcycle Collision Westland, MI Native Killed in Motorcycle Accident Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Mangia Pizza Owner