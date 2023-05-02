Westmeath trainee solicitor : Trainee Solicitor from Westmeath Ranked 5th Globally for Public Speaking Excellence

Trainee Solicitor from Glasson Ranks 5th Best Speaker in International Competition



The Law Society team of Sophie Quinlan, Ruby Barlow and Emma Kennedy.

Trainee Solicitor from Glasson Ranks 5th Best Speaker in International Competition Emma Kennedy, a trainee solicitor from Glasson, has ranked 5th best speaker in an international event held in Florida in April. The event, known as the Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition, was held from 13th to 15th April 2023 at Stetson Law in Gulfport, Florida. Along with her teammates Ruby Barlow (DLA Piper) from Dublin 6 and Sophie Quinlan (A&L Goodbody) from Wicklow, Kennedy placed second in the competition. The Law Society team is coached by Director of Education of the Law Society, T P Kennedy.



In April 2023, Emma Kennedy, a trainee solicitor from Glasson, participated in the Stetson International Environmental Moot Court Competition at Stetson Law in Gulfport, Florida. Alongside her teammates Ruby Barlow and Sophie Quinlan, Kennedy placed second in the competition. Kennedy’s performance in the competition earned her the title of the 5th best speaker internationally.

The Law Society team, coached by Director of Education of the Law Society T P Kennedy, represented the Law Society of Ireland at the international event. Kennedy is associated with the legal firm Arthur Cox, while Barlow is from DLA Piper in Dublin 6, and Quinlan is from A&L Goodbody in Wicklow.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Kennedy and her teammates, as well as the Law Society of Ireland’s commitment to nurturing young legal talent.

News Source : Westmeath Independent

Source Link :Westmeath trainee solicitor ranked 5th best speaker internationally/