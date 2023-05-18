“Westside High School lockdown Augusta” today : Augusta’s Westside High School Goes on Lockdown Due to Intruders

1) #WestsideHighSchoolLockdown

Westside High School in Augusta, Georgia, experienced a brief lockdown this week when three intruders entered the building. The incident occurred on Wednesday and was reported in a letter sent to parents. The letter stated that the school was placed on a brief lockdown when a school system police officer identified three individuals who were in the building but were not students. When the officer attempted to make contact with the individuals, they fled. Additional officers were called, and the individuals were detained. The incident will be addressed by school district police.

The incident at Westside High School occurred just a day after two adults were detained for getting involved in a dispute between students during dismissal at Glenn Hills Middle School. The incidents highlight the importance of school safety and the need to have proper security measures in place to protect students and staff. Schools must remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any potential threats to ensure the safety and security of everyone on campus. Parents and students rely on schools to provide a safe and secure environment for learning, and incidents like these serve as a reminder of the ongoing need to prioritize school safety.

News Source : https://www.wrdw.com

