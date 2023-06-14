Westwood Neighborhood Shooting Results in Fatalities of Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
In a Westwood neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, a shooting resulted in the death of a man. Memphis police arrived at a residence on Lawnview Street at 4:03 p.m. to find one victim of the shooting who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left the scene in a green Chevrolet SUV, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. Stay up-to-date by subscribing to our newsletter and report any spelling or grammar errors by including the headline. Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.
News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com
Source Link :Man found dead after shooting in Westwood neighborhood/