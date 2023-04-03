Wharton Street renamed after James Mtume in South Philly

Introduction

James Mtume, a prominent R&B, funk, and jazz musician, will be honored with a street sign renaming ceremony on May 12. The 1500 block of Wharton Street in South Philly will now be known as James Mtume Way.

Musical Career Highlights

Born and raised in South Philly, Mtume began his musical career by collaborating with Miles Davis in the early 1970s. He went on to create hits with guitarist and fellow songwriter Reggie Lucas for singers Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, and Stephanie Mills, with whom he won a Grammy for “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”

Mtume’s band, Mtume, had a number-one R&B hit with “Juicy Fruit” in the 1980s, which was later sampled by the Notorious B.I.G. for “Juicy” in 1994. This song remains one of the most sampled songs in music history.

Other Accomplishments

In addition to his music career, Mtume worked in TV and film in the late 1980s and 90s, scoring the music for the Matt Dillon movie Native Son and the TV series New York Undercover. He was also a co-host and political commentator for the New York talk radio show, Open Line, on WBLS-FM (101.3) for nearly 20 years.

Street Naming Ceremony

The street renaming ceremony will take place on May 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will deliver a proclamation honoring Mtume’s contributions to Philadelphia and the world of music. Philadelphia radio host and music business veteran Dyana Williams, who knew Mtume for over 50 years, will also be present.

Mtume’s son, Faulu, expressed his honor and gratitude for the street renaming, which he hopes will inspire future generations of artists.

Conclusion

James Mtume was a beloved and influential musician who made significant contributions to Philadelphia and the music industry. The street renaming ceremony is a fitting tribute to honor his legacy and ensure that his memory lives on.