What 3 things should you not do when eating in Britain? : Avoid These Common Mistakes When Dining in Britain

Dining in Britain: Common Mistakes to Avoid

When it comes to dining in Britain, there are many rules and customs that visitors may not be aware of. From what to order to how to behave, there are many common mistakes that tourists make when dining in the UK. In this article, we will explore some of the most common mistakes that visitors make when dining in Britain, and how to avoid them.

Not Making a Reservation

One of the biggest mistakes that visitors make when dining in Britain is not making a reservation. Many restaurants in the UK are very popular, and it can be difficult to get a table without a reservation. It’s always a good idea to call ahead and make a reservation, especially if you’re planning on dining at a popular restaurant.

Not Knowing How to Order

In the UK, it’s common to order your food and drinks at the bar, even if you’re dining in a restaurant. When you’re ready to order, simply approach the bar and ask for a menu. You can then place your order with the bartender, who will bring your food and drinks to your table.

Not Understanding the Tipping Culture

Tipping in Britain is not as common as it is in other countries. In most cases, a service charge of around 10-12% will be added to your bill automatically. If you’ve received exceptional service, you can leave an additional tip, but it’s not expected.

Not Trying the Local Cuisine

Britain is known for its traditional cuisine, such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash. Many visitors make the mistake of sticking to familiar foods and not trying the local cuisine. To truly experience British culture, be sure to try some of the traditional dishes.

Not Knowing How to Use Cutlery

In the UK, cutlery is used differently than in other countries. The fork is held in the left hand and the knife in the right hand. When cutting food, the fork is used to hold the food in place while the knife is used to cut it. Once the food is cut, the knife is placed on the plate and the fork is used to eat with.

Not Dressing Appropriately

While there is no strict dress code for dining in Britain, it’s always a good idea to dress appropriately. Casual attire is usually acceptable, but if you’re dining at a fancy restaurant, it’s best to dress up a bit.

Not Respecting the Queue

In the UK, queuing is taken very seriously. When waiting to be seated or to order at the bar, be sure to join the back of the queue and wait your turn. Cutting in line is considered very rude and is likely to upset the locals.

Not Knowing How to Order a Drink

When ordering a drink in the UK, it’s important to know the terminology. A “pint” is a large glass of beer, while a “half pint” is a smaller glass. If you’re ordering a mixed drink, be sure to ask for it by name, rather than just asking for a “cocktail.”

Not Knowing How to Pronounce the Menu Items

Many of the traditional British dishes have unique names that can be difficult to pronounce. Be sure to ask your server for help if you’re unsure how to pronounce a menu item.

Not Knowing When to Eat

In the UK, mealtimes are generally earlier than in other countries. Lunch is usually served between 12pm and 2pm, while dinner is served between 6pm and 9pm. If you’re planning on dining out, be sure to plan your meals accordingly.

In conclusion, dining in Britain can be a wonderful experience, but it’s important to be aware of the customs and rules. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure that your dining experience in the UK is enjoyable and memorable. Remember to make a reservation, try the local cuisine, respect the queue, and dress appropriately. With a little bit of knowledge and preparation, you’ll be able to dine like a true Brit!

