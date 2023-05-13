What alcohol is NYC known for? : Raise a Glass to the Best Alcoholic Beverages in NYC

Top 10 Alcoholic Beverages to Enjoy in NYC

New York City is a city that never sleeps and is known for its nightlife and endless entertainment options. The city is also home to some of the best alcoholic beverages in the world. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing cocktail, a pint of beer, or a glass of wine, NYC has something for you. In this article, we’ll highlight some of the best alcoholic beverages that you can enjoy in NYC.

Manhattan Cocktail

The Manhattan cocktail is a classic cocktail that originated in NYC. It is made with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters, and is usually garnished with a cherry. The cocktail is named after the borough of Manhattan and is considered one of the most iconic cocktails in the world. You can find this cocktail at many bars and restaurants in the city.

2. Brooklyn Lager

Brooklyn Lager is a popular beer that is brewed in Brooklyn, NYC. It is an American amber lager that has a rich, malty flavor with a hint of hoppiness. The beer is brewed using traditional brewing methods and is aged for a minimum of four weeks. It pairs well with many different types of food and is a favorite among beer lovers in the city.

3. Long Island Iced Tea

The Long Island Iced Tea is a refreshing cocktail that is perfect for a hot summer day. It is made with vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, and cola. Despite its name, the cocktail does not contain any tea. It is a popular cocktail in NYC and can be found at many bars and restaurants in the city.

4. Brooklyn Brewery Sorachi Ace

The Brooklyn Brewery Sorachi Ace is a unique beer that is brewed with a Japanese hop called Sorachi Ace. The beer has a lemony, citrusy flavor with a hint of spice. It is a favorite among beer enthusiasts in the city and is often paired with spicy foods.

5. New York Sour

The New York Sour is a twist on the classic whiskey sour cocktail. It is made with whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a float of red wine on top. The cocktail has a tart, sweet flavor with a hint of fruity notes from the red wine. It is a popular cocktail in NYC and can be found at many bars and restaurants in the city.

6. Brooklyn Gin

Brooklyn Gin is a craft gin that is made with hand-cracked juniper berries, fresh citrus peels, and other botanicals. The gin has a smooth, complex flavor with a hint of citrus and a spicy finish. It is a favorite among gin lovers in the city and pairs well with tonic water or in a classic gin martini.

7. Chateau Lafayette Reneau Dry Riesling

Chateau Lafayette Reneau Dry Riesling is a white wine that is produced in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The wine has a crisp, dry flavor with a hint of floral notes. It is a favorite among wine enthusiasts in the city and pairs well with seafood and spicy foods.

8. Negroni

The Negroni is a classic cocktail that is made with gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari. The cocktail has a bitter, sweet flavor with a hint of herbal notes. It is a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts in the city and can be found at many bars and restaurants.

9. Other Half Brewing Green City IPA

Other Half Brewing Green City IPA is a popular beer that is brewed in Brooklyn, NYC. It is an American IPA that has a juicy, tropical flavor with a hint of bitterness. The beer is brewed using a blend of hops and is a favorite among beer enthusiasts in the city.

10. Red Hook Winery 2016 Red Hook Cabernet Franc

Red Hook Winery 2016 Red Hook Cabernet Franc is a red wine that is produced in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, NYC. The wine has a bold, fruity flavor with a hint of spice. It is a favorite among wine enthusiasts in the city and pairs well with grilled meats and hearty stews.

In conclusion, NYC is home to some of the best alcoholic beverages in the world. Whether you’re looking for a classic cocktail, a craft beer, or a bottle of wine, NYC has something for everyone. So, raise a glass to the best alcoholic beverages in NYC and enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife and entertainment options.

