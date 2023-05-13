What are 3 common dishes in New York? : A Taste of the Big Apple: 3 Must-Try Dishes in New York

New York: A Food Lover’s Paradise

New York is not just a popular tourist destination for its towering skyscrapers, bustling streets, and diverse cultures, but also for its delectable array of culinary delights that are sure to tantalize the taste buds. From classic street food to upscale dining, New York has something for everyone. Here are three must-try dishes that will give you a taste of the Big Apple.

Pizza from Di Fara Pizza

New York-style pizza is famous all over the world for its crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and melted cheese. And when it comes to New York pizza, Di Fara Pizza is the gold standard.

Located in Brooklyn, Di Fara has been serving up the best pizza in the city since 1965. Founder Domenico DeMarco still makes every pie by hand, using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a pizza that’s crispy, chewy, and bursting with flavor.

The most popular pizza at Di Fara is the classic Margherita, topped with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and basil. But if you’re feeling adventurous, try the Di Fara Special, which includes sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. And don’t forget to add a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil before digging in.

Be warned: Di Fara is a cash-only establishment, and the lines can be long. But trust us, the wait is worth it.

Bagels from Russ & Daughters

New York bagels are another culinary icon, and Russ & Daughters is the place to go for the best of the best. Founded in 1914, this Lower East Side institution has been serving up hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels for over a century.

The bagels at Russ & Daughters are a thing of beauty. They’re crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and big enough to feed a small army. And the toppings are just as impressive. You can choose from classic options like cream cheese and lox, or go for something more adventurous, like whitefish salad or caviar.

If you’re not in the mood for a bagel, Russ & Daughters also offers a wide selection of smoked fish, pickles, and other Jewish deli staples. And if you’re really hungry, try one of their famous bagel sandwiches, like the Super Heebster, which includes whitefish salad, wasabi-infused roe, and horseradish-dill cream cheese.

Dumplings from Joe’s Shanghai

New York’s Chinatown is home to some of the best Chinese food outside of China itself, and Joe’s Shanghai is a must-visit for dumpling lovers. This bustling restaurant is known for its xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, which are filled with pork and a savory broth.

The dumplings at Joe’s Shanghai are a work of art. Each one is carefully crafted by hand, with thin, delicate dough wrapped around a juicy filling. To eat them, you’ll need to use a pair of chopsticks and a spoon. First, dip the dumpling in a mixture of soy sauce and vinegar. Then, carefully bite off the top and suck out the broth before devouring the rest.

But the soup dumplings aren’t the only thing worth trying at Joe’s Shanghai. They also offer a wide variety of other dumplings, as well as dishes like stir-fried noodles and crispy duck. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try the jellyfish salad or the spicy Szechuan-style shrimp.

In conclusion, New York is a food lover’s paradise, with something to suit every taste and budget. Whether you’re in the mood for pizza, bagels, or dumplings, these three must-try dishes will give you a true taste of the Big Apple. So bring your appetite and get ready to discover the culinary delights of this iconic city.

