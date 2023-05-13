What are 3 menu items that are high in grains? : Get Your Grain Fix with These 3 Delicious Menu Items

and bullet points

The Importance of Grains in Our Diet

Grains are a staple food in many cultures around the world, and they have been a part of our diet for thousands of years. They are a rich source of carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Grains are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide range of dishes, from salads to stir-fries to breakfast bowls. Here are three delicious menu items that will help you get your grain fix.

Quinoa and Kale Salad

Quinoa is a superfood that is packed with protein, fiber, and a range of vitamins and minerals. It is a gluten-free alternative to rice or pasta that can be used in a variety of dishes, including salads. Kale is another nutrient-rich ingredient that is high in antioxidants and fiber. When combined, these two ingredients create a delicious and nutritious salad that is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish for dinner.

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups chopped kale

1/4 cup chopped nuts (e.g. almonds, walnuts, or pecans)

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Rinse the quinoa in a fine mesh strainer and add it to a pot with 2 cups of water or broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.

In a separate bowl, massage the kale with a little bit of olive oil and salt until it softens.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and Dijon mustard to make the dressing.

Once the quinoa is cooked, fluff it with a fork and add it to the bowl with the kale.

Add the chopped nuts, dried cranberries, and crumbled feta cheese to the bowl.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.

Serve and enjoy!

Brown Rice Stir Fry

Brown rice is a whole grain that is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is a great source of carbohydrates and can be a healthy substitute for white rice. A brown rice stir fry is a delicious and easy way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. This dish is perfect for a quick and easy dinner that is both nutritious and satisfying.

Ingredients:

1 cup brown rice

1 cup chopped vegetables (e.g. bell peppers, carrots, broccoli)

1 cup cooked chicken or tofu

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Rinse the brown rice in a fine mesh strainer and add it to a pot with 2 cups of water or broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 45-50 minutes until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender.

In a separate pan, heat the sesame oil over medium-high heat.

Add the chopped vegetables and sauté until they are tender.

Add the cooked chicken or tofu and sauté until heated through.

Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for another minute.

Add the cooked brown rice to the pan and stir to combine.

Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.

Serve and enjoy!

Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food that is high in fiber and protein. It is a great way to start your day and can be customized with a variety of toppings. An oatmeal breakfast bowl is a delicious and healthy way to fuel your day and can be easily prepared in advance for a busy morning.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 3/4 cups water or milk

1 banana, sliced

1/4 cup chopped nuts (e.g. almonds, walnuts, or pecans)

1 tbsp honey

1/2 cup Greek yogurt or 1 scoop protein powder (optional)

Instructions:

Add the rolled oats and water or milk to a pot and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5-10 minutes until the oats are tender and the mixture has thickened.

Divide the oatmeal into bowls and add the sliced banana and chopped nuts.

Drizzle with honey and add Greek yogurt or protein powder if desired.

Serve and enjoy!

Conclusion

Grains are an essential part of a healthy and balanced diet. They offer a wide range of nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes, from salads to stir-fries to breakfast bowls. By incorporating these three delicious menu items into your meal plan, you can get your grain fix and enjoy a healthy and delicious diet.

