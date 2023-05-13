What are 3 menu items that are high in grains? : Get Your Grain Fix with These 3 Delicious Menu Items

and bullet points
The Importance of Grains in Our Diet
Grains are a staple food in many cultures around the world, and they have been a part of our diet for thousands of years. They are a rich source of carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Grains are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide range of dishes, from salads to stir-fries to breakfast bowls. Here are three delicious menu items that will help you get your grain fix.
- Quinoa and Kale Salad
Quinoa is a superfood that is packed with protein, fiber, and a range of vitamins and minerals. It is a gluten-free alternative to rice or pasta that can be used in a variety of dishes, including salads. Kale is another nutrient-rich ingredient that is high in antioxidants and fiber. When combined, these two ingredients create a delicious and nutritious salad that is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish for dinner.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups chopped kale
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts (e.g. almonds, walnuts, or pecans)
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Rinse the quinoa in a fine mesh strainer and add it to a pot with 2 cups of water or broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.
- In a separate bowl, massage the kale with a little bit of olive oil and salt until it softens.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and Dijon mustard to make the dressing.
- Once the quinoa is cooked, fluff it with a fork and add it to the bowl with the kale.
- Add the chopped nuts, dried cranberries, and crumbled feta cheese to the bowl.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.
- Serve and enjoy!
- Brown Rice Stir Fry
Brown rice is a whole grain that is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is a great source of carbohydrates and can be a healthy substitute for white rice. A brown rice stir fry is a delicious and easy way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. This dish is perfect for a quick and easy dinner that is both nutritious and satisfying.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup brown rice
- 1 cup chopped vegetables (e.g. bell peppers, carrots, broccoli)
- 1 cup cooked chicken or tofu
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Rinse the brown rice in a fine mesh strainer and add it to a pot with 2 cups of water or broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 45-50 minutes until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender.
- In a separate pan, heat the sesame oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the chopped vegetables and sauté until they are tender.
- Add the cooked chicken or tofu and sauté until heated through.
- Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for another minute.
- Add the cooked brown rice to the pan and stir to combine.
- Season with soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Serve and enjoy!
- Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl
Oatmeal is a popular breakfast food that is high in fiber and protein. It is a great way to start your day and can be customized with a variety of toppings. An oatmeal breakfast bowl is a delicious and healthy way to fuel your day and can be easily prepared in advance for a busy morning.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 3/4 cups water or milk
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1/4 cup chopped nuts (e.g. almonds, walnuts, or pecans)
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt or 1 scoop protein powder (optional)
Instructions:
- Add the rolled oats and water or milk to a pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5-10 minutes until the oats are tender and the mixture has thickened.
- Divide the oatmeal into bowls and add the sliced banana and chopped nuts.
- Drizzle with honey and add Greek yogurt or protein powder if desired.
- Serve and enjoy!
Conclusion
Grains are an essential part of a healthy and balanced diet. They offer a wide range of nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes, from salads to stir-fries to breakfast bowls. By incorporating these three delicious menu items into your meal plan, you can get your grain fix and enjoy a healthy and delicious diet.
