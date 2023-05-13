What are 3 words to describe a narcissist? : Egotistical, Manipulative, and Self-Absorbed: The Three Words That Define a Narcissist

Narcissism is a personality disorder that affects a significant number of people in the world. It is characterized by a range of traits that include a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy for others, and a constant need for admiration. Narcissists are often described as egotistical, manipulative, and self-absorbed, and these three words have become synonymous with the narcissistic personality disorder.

Egotistical: The first trait that defines a narcissist is their egotistical nature. Narcissists have an inflated sense of self-worth, and they often believe that they are superior to others. They tend to have a grandiose view of themselves, and they may exaggerate their accomplishments or talents. Narcissists are also preoccupied with their own appearance and may spend hours grooming themselves or obsessing over their physical appearance.

Manipulative: The second trait that characterizes a narcissist is their manipulative nature. Narcissists are skilled at reading people and can quickly identify their weaknesses and vulnerabilities. Once they have identified these weaknesses, they will use them to their advantage, often manipulating and exploiting others to get what they want. Narcissists are also skilled at gaslighting, a form of psychological manipulation that involves making someone doubt their own perceptions and reality.

Self-Absorbed: The third trait that defines a narcissist is their self-absorbed nature. Narcissists are often fixated on themselves and their own needs and desires. They may have little empathy for others and may be unable to understand or relate to the feelings and experiences of those around them. Narcissists often have a strong need for control and may become angry or defensive when they feel that their control is being threatened.

These three traits are often associated with the narcissistic personality disorder and can be incredibly damaging to those who come into contact with a narcissist. Narcissists may engage in behaviors that are harmful to themselves and others, and they may struggle to maintain healthy relationships. It is important to remember that not everyone who exhibits these traits has a narcissistic personality disorder, and it is essential to seek professional help if you or someone you know is struggling with narcissistic behaviors or traits.

Understanding narcissism is crucial for those who have experienced narcissistic abuse or those who have a narcissistic personality disorder. It is also important for therapists and mental health professionals who work with individuals who exhibit narcissistic traits. By understanding the behaviors and traits associated with narcissism, individuals can better identify and manage their symptoms, and therapists can provide more effective treatment.

