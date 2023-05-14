What are 5 famous things of London? : London Calling: 5 Iconic Things to See in the Capital City

London: A City of Iconic Landmarks

London is one of the most visited cities in the world, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a bustling metropolis with a rich history, vibrant culture, and endless attractions. However, for first-time visitors, the sheer number of things to see and do can be overwhelming. In this article, we will take a deep dive into some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions that should not be missed during your visit to London.

The Tower of London

The Tower of London is a historic castle located on the north bank of the River Thames. It has been a royal palace, a prison, and a fortress throughout its 900-year history. The tower is famous for its Crown Jewels, which are on display in the Jewel House. Visitors can also see the White Tower, which is the oldest part of the castle, and the famous Beefeaters who guard the tower. A guided tour is highly recommended to learn about the tower’s rich history.

Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament

Big Ben, located on the north end of the Palace of Westminster, is one of the most famous landmarks in London. The iconic clock tower is one of the most recognizable symbols of London and it’s a popular tourist attraction. Visitors can take a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament, which is the seat of the British government. The tour covers the history and workings of the Houses of Parliament, including the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The British Museum

The British Museum is one of the most famous museums in the world, located in the Bloomsbury area of London. The museum has a collection of over 8 million artifacts from around the world, including the famous Rosetta Stone and the Elgin Marbles. The museum is free to visit and it’s a great place to learn about the history of the world. The museum also offers guided tours, so visitors can learn more about the artifacts on display.

The London Eye

The London Eye is a giant Ferris wheel located on the South Bank of the River Thames. It’s one of the most popular tourist attractions in London and it offers stunning views of the city. Visitors can take a ride on the London Eye and enjoy the panoramic views of London from 135 meters above the ground. Each ride lasts around 30 minutes, allowing visitors to take in the city’s beauty at a leisurely pace.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of the British monarch and it’s located in the City of Westminster. It’s one of the most famous palaces in the world and it’s a popular tourist attraction. Visitors can watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony, which takes place outside the palace every day during the summer months. The ceremony is a spectacle, featuring the Queen’s Guard in their iconic red tunics and bearskin hats.

Conclusion

London is a city that has something for everyone. The Tower of London, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, the British Museum, the London Eye, and Buckingham Palace are just a few of the many iconic things to see in the capital city. These landmarks and attractions are a must-visit for any first-time visitor to London, offering a glimpse into the city’s rich history and culture. So, plan your itinerary accordingly and make the most of your visit to this incredible city.

