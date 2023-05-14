What are 5 ways of travelling around London? : Exploring London: 5 Unique Ways to Travel Around the City

5 Unique Ways to Travel Around London

London is a city that offers a variety of unique ways to travel around. From the classic double-decker buses to the iconic black cabs, there are many options to explore the city. However, in this article, we will explore five of the most unique ways to travel around London.

Take a Thames River Cruise

Thames River Cruise is one of the most unique ways to travel around London. This is a great way to see the city from a different perspective and to take in some of the most iconic landmarks along the river. Some of the highlights of a Thames River Cruise include passing under Tower Bridge, seeing the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben from the river, and taking in the stunning views of the London skyline. There are many different types of Thames River Cruises available, from sightseeing tours to dinner cruises, so there is something for everyone.

Hire a Boris Bike

Another unique way to travel around London is by hiring a Boris Bike. These distinctive blue bikes are available for hire throughout the city and are a great way to explore London at your own pace. You can hire a bike for as little as £2 for 24 hours, and there are over 750 docking stations across the city, so you can easily pick up and drop off your bike as you explore. Cycling around London can be a little daunting at first, but once you get used to it, it is a fun and convenient way to see the city. Just make sure you wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road!

Take a Ride on the Emirates Air Line

The Emirates Air Line is a cable car that crosses the River Thames between the Royal Docks and the Greenwich Peninsula. This is a unique way to travel around London and offers stunning views of the city from above. The cable car is 1km long and takes around 10 minutes to cross the river. The Emirates Air Line is open all year round and is a great way to see the city from a different perspective. You can take the cable car one way and then take the DLR or a bus back to your starting point. Tickets cost £4.50 for adults and £2.30 for children, and there are discounts available for Oyster cardholders.

Travel by Water Taxi

If you want to travel around London in style, then why not take a water taxi? These private boats are a luxurious way to get around the city and offer a unique perspective on London’s landmarks. Water taxis are available for hire from various locations along the river, including Westminster, Greenwich, and the Tower of London. Prices vary depending on the length of the journey and the number of passengers, but it is definitely a unique and memorable way to travel around London.

Ride a Vintage Routemaster Bus

Finally, no trip to London would be complete without riding on a vintage Routemaster bus. These iconic red buses are a symbol of London and offer a nostalgic way to travel around the city. Riding on a Routemaster bus is a fun and unique way to see the city, and you can hop on and off at various stops along the way. The buses are fully restored and have an open platform at the back, just like they did in the 1960s. There are various tours available, including a classic sightseeing tour and a Harry Potter-themed tour. Tickets start at around £15 for an adult and £8 for a child, and there are discounts available for groups and families.

In conclusion, exploring London is an exciting experience, and there are many unique ways to travel around the city. From Thames River Cruises to vintage Routemaster buses, there is something for everyone. Whether you are a tourist or a local, these five unique ways to travel around London will give you a new perspective on this amazing city.

London transportation options Best ways to get around London London public transit Modes of transportation in London Transportation tips for visiting London