What are humans supposed to eat naturally? : Back to Basics: Understanding the Natural Human Diet

As the world continues to modernize, so does the way we eat. The rise of technology, convenience, and processed foods has led many people to forget about the natural human diet. However, it’s important to understand that the human body has evolved to thrive on a specific type of food that includes fresh, whole foods and proteins. This article will explore the natural human diet and how it can benefit your overall health and wellbeing.

Understanding the Natural Human Diet

The natural human diet is a way of eating that focuses on fresh, whole foods and protein. This type of diet includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and lean meats. It is the diet that our ancestors followed for thousands of years before the rise of agriculture and industrialization.

The natural human diet is based on the idea that our bodies have evolved to thrive on the foods that were available to our ancestors. These foods were nutrient-dense and provided all the necessary vitamins and minerals that our bodies need to function properly.

Benefits of the Natural Human Diet

The natural human diet has many benefits for our overall health and wellbeing. Here are just a few of the most significant benefits:

1. Weight Loss

The natural human diet is low in processed foods and high in nutrient-dense foods. This means that it is naturally low in calories and high in fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied for longer periods of time. This can lead to weight loss over time.

2. Increased Energy

The natural human diet is rich in protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscle tissue. It also provides the necessary energy for our bodies to function properly. Eating a diet that is high in protein can help you feel more energized throughout the day.

3. Improved Digestion

The natural human diet is rich in fiber, which is essential for proper digestion. Fiber helps to keep our digestive system running smoothly and can help prevent constipation and other digestive issues.

4. Better Sleep

The natural human diet is rich in nutrients that are essential for a good night’s sleep. Eating a diet that is high in whole foods and protein can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

5. Reduced Inflammation

The natural human diet is low in processed foods and high in anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts. This can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is a common cause of many chronic diseases.

How to Follow the Natural Human Diet

Following the natural human diet is simple. Here are some tips to help you get started:

1. Eat Whole Foods

Focus on eating fresh, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean meats, nuts, and seeds. Avoid processed foods as much as possible.

2. Choose High-Quality Protein

Choose lean meats like chicken, turkey, and fish. If you are vegetarian or vegan, choose protein-rich plant-based foods like beans, lentils, and tofu.

3. Eat Plenty of Fiber

Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to get enough fiber in your diet.

4. Avoid Sugar

Limit your intake of sugar as much as possible. Choose natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup if you need to sweeten your food.

5. Drink Plenty of Water

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and help your body function properly.

Final Thoughts

The natural human diet is a simple and effective way to improve your overall health and wellbeing. By focusing on fresh, whole foods and protein, you can improve your digestion, increase your energy, and reduce inflammation in your body. If you want to feel your best and live a long, healthy life, consider following the natural human diet today.

