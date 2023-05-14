What are narcissists good at? : The Surprising Talents of Narcissists: What They Excel At

The Surprising Strengths of Narcissists – Benefits of a Controversial Personality Trait

Narcissism, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy, is often viewed as a negative personality trait. However, recent research suggests that narcissists may possess surprising talents that can be beneficial in certain areas of life. In this article, we will explore the unexpected strengths of narcissists and how they can use them to their advantage.

Confidence

One of the most well-known traits of narcissists is their excessive self-confidence. While this can sometimes come across as arrogance, it can also be a valuable asset in certain situations. For example, in job interviews or public speaking engagements, a confident demeanor can help a person make a strong impression and persuade others. This confidence can also lead to greater risk-taking, which may result in higher rewards.

Charisma

Narcissists are often described as charismatic, with the ability to charm others and draw them in. This charisma can be an asset in leadership roles or sales positions, where the ability to persuade and motivate others is essential. Studies have shown that people tend to be more attracted to individuals who exhibit charisma, which can lead to greater social and professional success.

Creativity

Research has suggested that narcissists may possess greater creativity than non-narcissists. This may be due to their tendency to think outside the box and take risks in their decision-making. In creative fields such as art, music, or writing, this can be a valuable asset. Narcissists may be more likely to come up with innovative ideas and push boundaries in their work.

Resilience

Narcissists are known for their ability to bounce back from setbacks and maintain a positive self-image. While this can sometimes lead to a lack of empathy for others, it can also be a valuable asset in difficult situations. Narcissists may be more likely to persevere in the face of adversity and maintain a sense of hope for the future.

Networking

Narcissists have a natural ability to network and build relationships. They are often skilled at identifying important individuals and making connections with them. This can be an asset in business or politics, where networking and building alliances is essential. Narcissists may be more likely to seek out opportunities to connect with others and build their social capital.

Strategic thinking

Narcissists are often skilled at strategic thinking, with the ability to plan and execute complex projects. This may be due to their confidence in their own abilities and their tendency to prioritize their own goals above others. In business or politics, this can be an asset, as narcissists may be more likely to take risks and make bold decisions.

Negotiation

Narcissists are often skilled negotiators, with the ability to persuade others to see their point of view. This may be due to their confidence, charisma, and strategic thinking skills. In business or legal settings, this can be an asset, as narcissists may be more likely to secure favorable deals or outcomes.

Attention to detail

While narcissists are often associated with grandiosity and a lack of attention to others, they may also possess a keen attention to detail. This may be due to their tendency to focus on themselves and their own goals, leading them to be highly organized and detail-oriented. In fields such as science or engineering, this can be an asset, as attention to detail is essential for success.

Conclusion

While narcissism is often viewed as a negative trait, recent research suggests that it may have surprising benefits. Narcissists may possess confidence, charisma, creativity, resilience, networking skills, strategic thinking, negotiation skills, and attention to detail. While these traits can be used for both positive and negative purposes, understanding the strengths of narcissists can help them use their talents to their advantage. By recognizing and utilizing their strengths, narcissists can achieve greater success in their personal and professional lives.

