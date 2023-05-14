What are signs of slow metabolism? : Is Your Metabolism Slowing Down? Look Out for These Signs

Signs Your Metabolism is Slowing Down and How to Combat Them

Signs Your Metabolism is Slowing Down and How to Combat Them

As we age, our metabolism naturally slows down, which means that our body burns fewer calories at rest, making it more difficult to maintain a healthy weight. However, there are other factors that can also contribute to a slower metabolism. If you are experiencing any of the following signs, it may be time to take a closer look at your metabolism and make some changes to kick it into gear.

1. You’re Gaining Weight Despite Eating Healthy and Exercising Regularly

If you find yourself gaining weight despite eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, it may be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. As we age, our bodies become less efficient at burning calories, so even if you are eating the same amount of food and exercising the same amount as you did in your 20s, you may still be gaining weight.

To combat this, try increasing your activity level and incorporating more resistance training into your workout routine. Resistance training builds muscle, which burns more calories at rest than fat does. Additionally, try reducing your calorie intake slightly to create a calorie deficit, which can help you lose weight.

2. You’re Feeling Tired and Lethargic

If you’re feeling tired and lethargic, it may be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. When your metabolism slows down, your body produces less energy, which can leave you feeling tired and sluggish.

To combat this, try incorporating more high-energy foods into your diet, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Additionally, try to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night, as lack of sleep can also contribute to feelings of fatigue.

3. You’re Having Trouble Losing Weight

If you’re having trouble losing weight, it may be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. When your metabolism slows down, your body becomes more efficient at storing fat, which can make it difficult to lose weight.

To combat this, try increasing your activity level and incorporating more high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into your workout routine. HIIT has been shown to increase metabolism and burn more calories than steady-state cardio. Additionally, try reducing your calorie intake slightly to create a calorie deficit, which can help you lose weight.

4. You’re Experiencing Digestive Issues

If you’re experiencing digestive issues, such as bloating, constipation, or diarrhea, it may be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. When your metabolism slows down, your digestive system may also slow down, leading to these types of issues.

To combat this, try incorporating more fiber-rich foods into your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Additionally, try to drink plenty of water each day to keep your digestive system moving smoothly.

5. You’re Losing Muscle Mass

If you’re losing muscle mass, it may be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass, which can lead to a slower metabolism.

To combat this, try incorporating more resistance training into your workout routine. Resistance training builds muscle, which burns more calories at rest than fat does. Additionally, try to consume more protein-rich foods, such as lean meats, fish, and legumes, which can help promote muscle growth and maintenance.

6. You’re Not Feeling Hungry

If you’re not feeling hungry, it may be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. When your metabolism slows down, your body may not produce as much ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates hunger.

To combat this, try to eat smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day to keep your metabolism revved up. Additionally, try to incorporate more protein-rich foods into your diet, as protein has been shown to increase feelings of fullness and satiety.

In conclusion, if you are experiencing any of these signs, it may be time to take a closer look at your metabolism and make some changes to kick it into gear. By incorporating more resistance training into your workout routine, reducing your calorie intake slightly, and incorporating more high-energy and protein-rich foods into your diet, you can help boost your metabolism and maintain a healthy weight as you age.

