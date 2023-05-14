What are the 4 stages of narcissistic abuse? : Understanding the Four Stages of Narcissistic Abuse

Narcissistic abuse is a pervasive form of emotional abuse that can leave victims feeling helpless, confused, and trapped. It is a type of psychological manipulation that is used by individuals who have a personality disorder called narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). Narcissistic abuse can take many forms, including gaslighting, belittling, and blaming. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it is crucial to understand the four stages of narcissistic abuse.

Stage One: Idealization

The first stage of narcissistic abuse is idealization. This is when the narcissist is putting on their best behavior to win you over. They may shower you with gifts, compliments, and affection. They will make you feel like you are the center of their world, and they will do whatever it takes to keep you interested. They may even talk about marriage and a future together.

During this phase, the narcissist will be very charming, and you may feel like you have found your soulmate. They may seem too good to be true, and that is because they are. The idealization phase is just a mask that the narcissist wears to get you to fall in love with them. They are setting you up for the next phase of abuse.

Stage Two: Devaluation

Once the narcissist has you hooked, they will move on to the next stage of abuse, which is devaluation. This is when the narcissist starts to show their true colors. They will start to criticize you, belittle you, and make you feel like you are not good enough. They may start to withdraw their affection, and you may feel like you are walking on eggshells around them.

During the devaluation phase, the narcissist will start to blame you for everything that goes wrong. They will make you feel like you are the problem, and they are the victim. They may also start to gaslight you, which is a form of manipulation where they make you doubt your own reality.

Stage Three: Discard

The discard phase is when the narcissist decides that they no longer need you. This can be a devastating experience for the victim because they may have invested a lot of time, energy, and love into the relationship. The narcissist may suddenly disappear without any explanation, or they may discard you in a cruel and hurtful way.

During the discard phase, the narcissist may start to smear your reputation. They may spread lies and rumors about you to make themselves look good. They may also start to triangulate, which is when they try to make you jealous by flirting with other people.

Stage Four: Hoovering

The final stage of narcissistic abuse is hoovering. This is when the narcissist tries to come back into your life. They may try to reconnect with you through social media, email, or phone calls. They may even show up at your doorstep unannounced.

During the hoovering phase, the narcissist will try to convince you that they have changed. They may apologize for their past behavior and promise to do better. They may also try to guilt-trip you into taking them back. It is important to remember that the hoovering phase is just another form of manipulation, and the narcissist will not change.

In conclusion, understanding the four stages of narcissistic abuse is crucial for anyone who is in a relationship with a narcissist. The idealization phase is just a mask that the narcissist wears to get you to fall in love with them. The devaluation phase is when the narcissist starts to show their true colors. The discard phase is when the narcissist decides that they no longer need you. The hoovering phase is when the narcissist tries to come back into your life. It is important to remember that narcissistic abuse is a form of emotional abuse, and it is not your fault. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it is important to seek help from a professional.





