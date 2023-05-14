What are the 5 trauma responses? : Understanding the 5 Trauma Responses: Fight, Flight, Freeze, Fawn, and Submit

Trauma is an experience that can manifest in different ways, and it is a complex and multifaceted experience. When we encounter a traumatic event or situation, our bodies and minds respond in different ways. These responses are often referred to as the 5 trauma responses: Fight, Flight, Freeze, Fawn, and Submit. Understanding these responses can help individuals recognize their own reactions to trauma and seek appropriate support.

Fight Response

The fight response is often characterized by an intense desire to fight back or defend oneself when faced with a threatening situation. This response is rooted in the body’s natural fight or flight response, which prepares the body to either fight or flee from danger. When it comes to trauma, the fight response may be triggered when an individual perceives a threat to their physical or emotional safety. This can result in a range of behaviors, such as aggressive outbursts, verbal confrontations, or physical violence.

While the fight response can be an effective way of protecting oneself in certain situations, it can also be harmful if it leads to harm to oneself or others. It is important for individuals who experience the fight response to seek support and learn healthy coping strategies to manage their anger and aggression.

Flight Response

The flight response is another natural response to perceived danger, characterized by a desire to escape or run away from the situation. This response can be seen in individuals who experience panic attacks, dissociation, or avoidance behaviors when faced with triggers related to their trauma. It may also manifest as a desire to physically flee from the situation or to retreat into one’s own mind.

While the flight response can be helpful in some situations, such as when faced with physical danger, it can also be problematic if it prevents individuals from addressing the root cause of their trauma. It is important for individuals who experience the flight response to seek support and learn healthy coping strategies to manage their anxiety and avoidance behaviors.

Freeze Response

The freeze response is characterized by a feeling of being “stuck” or immobilized when faced with a threat. This response is often seen in individuals who have experienced physical or sexual trauma, as the freeze response can be a way of dissociating from the experience in order to cope with the overwhelming emotions and physical sensations.

The freeze response can also manifest as a feeling of numbness or detachment from one’s own emotions and experiences. While this response can be helpful in some situations, such as when faced with physical danger, it can also be harmful if it prevents individuals from seeking support or addressing their trauma. It is important for individuals who experience the freeze response to seek support and learn healthy coping strategies to manage their dissociation and feelings of detachment.

Fawn Response

The fawn response is a less well-known trauma response, characterized by a desire to please or appease others when faced with a threat. This response is often seen in individuals who have experienced emotional or psychological trauma, as the fawn response can be a way of avoiding conflict or seeking validation from others.

The fawn response can also manifest as a desire to “fix” or take care of others, or as a tendency to prioritize others’ needs over one’s own. While this response can be helpful in some situations, such as when building social connections or negotiating conflicts, it can also be harmful if it leads to codependent or enabling behaviors. It is important for individuals who experience the fawn response to seek support and learn healthy boundaries and self-care strategies.

Submit Response

The submit response is characterized by a feeling of helplessness or resignation in the face of a threat. This response is often seen in individuals who have experienced repeated or prolonged trauma, as the submit response can be a way of coping with the feeling of being overwhelmed or powerless.

The submit response can also manifest as a tendency to blame oneself for the trauma, or to accept abuse or mistreatment as “normal” or deserved. While this response can be helpful in some situations, such as when avoiding further harm or violence, it can also be harmful if it leads to self-blame or self-harm. It is important for individuals who experience the submit response to seek support and learn healthy self-esteem and assertiveness skills.

Conclusion

In conclusion, trauma is a complex experience that can manifest in different ways. Understanding the 5 trauma responses can be a helpful way of recognizing one’s own reactions to trauma and seeking appropriate support. Each response can be helpful in certain situations, but it is important to recognize when these responses become harmful or maladaptive. Seeking support from trained professionals, such as therapists or counselors, can help individuals learn healthy coping strategies and develop resilience in the face of trauma.

Trauma response Psychological trauma Coping with trauma Mental health after trauma Healing from trauma