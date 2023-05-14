What are the best and worst months to visit Paris? : When to Go: A Guide to the Best and Worst Months to Visit Paris

Paris: Best and Worst Months to Visit

Paris, also known as the city of love, is undoubtedly one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. With its stunning architecture, world-renowned museums, and delicious food, Paris never fails to enchant visitors. However, choosing the right time to visit Paris can make all the difference to your overall experience. In this guide, we will take you through the best and worst months to visit Paris.

Best Months to Visit Paris

April to June

Spring in Paris is a sight to behold. The weather is mild, and the city is in full bloom with colorful flowers and blossoming trees. The temperatures are perfect for exploring the city on foot, and the crowds are relatively low during this time. You can enjoy the beautiful gardens like the Tuileries Gardens, Luxembourg Gardens, and Parc des Buttes-Chaumont without having to jostle for space.

Moreover, the Parisian cultural scene is in full swing during this time, with several festivals and events taking place, such as the Paris Jazz Festival, the Fête de la Musique, and the French Open tennis tournament. It is also an excellent time to visit the famous museums, as the queues are shorter, and the crowds are thin.

September to November

Fall is another great time to visit Paris. The temperatures are mild, and the crowds are much thinner than in the peak summer months. The autumn leaves add a beautiful touch to the city’s already stunning architecture, and it is a perfect time for romantic strolls along the Seine.

Several events take place during the fall season, such as the Nuit Blanche, which is the city’s annual all-night arts festival, and the Salon du Chocolat, where you can indulge in some of the world’s finest chocolate.

December to February

Winter in Paris is magical. The city is transformed into a winter wonderland, with beautiful Christmas lights and decorations adorning the streets. The temperatures are chilly, but that only adds to the charm of the city.

The winter season is also an excellent time to visit the museums, as they are less crowded than in the summer months. You can also indulge in some of the city’s famous hot chocolate, which is the perfect antidote to the chilly weather.

Worst Months to Visit Paris

July to August

Summer is undoubtedly the peak tourist season in Paris, and for good reason. The weather is warm, and the days are long, making it the perfect time to explore the city’s many attractions. However, this also means that the crowds are at their peak during this time, and the queues can be incredibly long.

Moreover, the high temperatures and humidity can make it uncomfortable to walk around the city, and many Parisians flee the city during this time, leaving it feeling somewhat empty.

March

March can be a hit or miss when it comes to the weather. While it is the beginning of spring, the temperatures can still be quite chilly, and there is a chance of rain. Moreover, March is also the month when many school holidays take place, meaning that the crowds can be quite significant.

November to January (excluding December)

While December is a great time to visit Paris, November and January can be somewhat quiet months. The weather can be cold and rainy, and many shops and restaurants may be closed for the holidays. Moreover, many Parisians leave the city during this time, leaving it feeling somewhat empty.

Conclusion

Choosing the right time to visit Paris can make all the difference to your overall experience. While the peak summer months may seem like the obvious choice, they can be incredibly crowded, and the weather can be uncomfortable. On the other hand, visiting during the spring or fall seasons can offer a more relaxed and enjoyable experience, with fewer crowds and milder temperatures.

Ultimately, the best time to visit Paris depends on your personal preferences and what you want to see and do. However, with this guide, you should now have a better understanding of the best and worst months to visit Paris. Happy travels!

