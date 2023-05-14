What are the best months to go to Paris? : The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Best Months to Visit Paris

Paris, the City of Love, Fashion, and Culture, is an iconic destination for millions of tourists worldwide. From its stunning architecture, world-class museums, to the famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame, and the Louvre, Paris has something to offer to everyone. However, the question that often arises is, when is the best time to visit Paris? In this ultimate guide, we’ll take a look at the best months to visit Paris, taking into account weather, crowds, and seasonal events.

January and February

January and February are the coldest months in Paris, with temperatures ranging from 2°C to 7°C. While the weather may not be ideal for outdoor activities, there are still plenty of reasons to visit Paris during this time. The city is less crowded, and you can enjoy the winter wonderland atmosphere of the city with fewer tourists, making it an ideal time to visit the museums and landmarks. Additionally, January is the month of the soldes (sales) when many shops offer great discounts on their products. February is also the month of Valentine’s Day, which makes it a perfect time for couples to visit the romantic city of Paris.

March and April

March and April are the months when Paris begins to come alive after the cold winter months. The temperatures start to rise, and the city is bathed in the beautiful colors of spring. The average temperature in March is around 11°C, and it rises to 15°C in April. The spring season brings with it many events and festivals, including the Paris Fashion Week and the Paris Marathon. The cherry blossom season also begins in March, and you can enjoy the stunning views of the blooming trees in various parks and gardens throughout the city.

May and June

May and June are considered the best months to visit Paris, as the weather is warm and pleasant, and the city is in full bloom. The average temperature in May is around 18°C, and it rises to 22°C in June. The days are longer, and you can enjoy the city’s outdoor activities such as picnicking in the parks, boat rides on the Seine, and visiting the outdoor markets. The French Open, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, is held in May and June, making it a great time for sports enthusiasts to visit Paris.

July and August

July and August are the peak tourist months in Paris, with millions of visitors flocking to the city to enjoy the summer weather. The temperatures can reach up to 30°C, making it perfect for outdoor activities such as sunbathing, swimming, and visiting the beaches. However, the city can be crowded and expensive during this time, and many locals flee the city for their summer holidays. The Bastille Day celebrations on July 14th are a highlight of the summer season, with fireworks displays and street parties throughout the city.

September and October

September and October are the months when Paris begins to wind down after the summer rush. The crowds thin out, and the temperatures start to drop, making it an ideal time to visit Paris if you prefer a quieter atmosphere. The weather is still pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 20°C. The autumn season brings with it many cultural events, including the Nuit Blanche, a night of art and culture, and the Paris Motor Show.

November and December

November and December are the months when Paris begins to get ready for the festive season. The temperatures drop, and the city is bathed in the warm glow of Christmas lights. The average temperature in November is around 9°C, and it drops to 5°C in December. The Christmas markets and winter festivals are highlights of the season, and you can enjoy the festive atmosphere of the city with ice-skating, hot chocolate, and roasted chestnuts. Additionally, the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Paris are some of the most spectacular in the world, with fireworks displays and parties throughout the city.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paris is a city that can be enjoyed throughout the year, with each season bringing its unique charm and beauty. Whether you prefer the warm summer months or the cozy winter season, there is always something to see and do in Paris. By taking into account the weather, crowds, and seasonal events, you can choose the best months to visit Paris and enjoy the city at its best.

“Paris travel season” “Best time to visit Paris” “Paris tourism season” “Visiting Paris in peak season” “Paris weather for tourists”