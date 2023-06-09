What are the reasons behind the trending hashtag #KSOULOUT? Debut member of Fantasy Boys receives criticism for several past controversies.

Controversies Surrounding Fantasy Boys’ KSOUL: Fans Disappointed with Debut Lineup

MBC’s reality survival show, Fantasy Boys, aimed to create a twelve-member boy group and revealed its final lineup on June 8, 2023. While fans were generally satisfied with the members who made it to the debut lineup, they were disappointed to find one contestant, KSOUL, included. Fans expressed their dislike for him right from the trainee’s participation in the show due to several reasons.

KSOUL has been called out for several controversies, including faking his age, making racist and fatphobic comments, and more. Fans have been boycotting the idol and trending #KSOULOUT on Twitter, expressing their displeasure with his involvement in the group.

Out of the many contestants, KSOUL stood out for the wrong reasons. He was previously part of a Chinese boy group called Mu Ji Shao Nian and is housed under the agency PocketDol Studio. KSOUL’s short time of two months in Fantasy Boys garnered much negative attention towards him.

The most recent controversy about KSOUL was when he fat-shamed two of his fellow contestants during a backstage conversation. Fans were disappointed to see that the two contestants were saddened and upset by his remarks. Additionally, KSOUL has been accused of faking his age, and fans were angered by him hiding his real age.

During one of his pre-debut moments, KSOUL’s photoshoot surfaced on the internet, causing a stir. Fans were angered to find him with box braids, a traditional hairstyle limited to the Black community. Since this clearly comes off as a racist stance, the idol was heavily criticized for the same.

There have been several instances where KSOUL’s behavior has been disrespectful and frustrating. Fans noticed that the contestants were wary of KSOUL as they continued to maintain their distance from him.

