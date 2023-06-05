What Are the Things to Avoid Including in an Obituary?

What to Avoid Including in an Obituary

An obituary is a tribute to someone who has passed away. It’s a way to celebrate their life and pay respects to their legacy. However, there are certain things that should not be included in an obituary. Here are some things to avoid:

Cause of death: While it’s important to acknowledge someone’s passing, it’s not necessary to include the cause of death in an obituary. This information can be private and may cause unnecessary pain for the family. Negative statements: An obituary should focus on the positive aspects of someone’s life. Avoid mentioning any negative statements or controversial topics. Unnecessary personal information: While it may be tempting to include personal information such as social security numbers or addresses, this information should not be included in an obituary for privacy reasons. Unverified information: It’s important to fact-check any information that is included in an obituary. Factual errors can cause confusion and may be disrespectful to the deceased.

Overall, an obituary should be a respectful and celebratory tribute to someone’s life. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can create a meaningful and memorable obituary that truly honors the person who has passed away.

