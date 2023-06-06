What Are The Top 5 Expenditures For The North Carolina State Government In 2019 : Breaking Down NC State Government’s Top 5 Expenditures for 2019

Analyzing the Top 5 Expenses of NC State Government in 2019

Introduction

North Carolina State Government is responsible for the allocation of resources and management of public funds to ensure that the needs of the residents are met. In 2019, the state government spent a total of $23.9 billion on various programs and services. In this article, we will discuss the top 5 expenditures for the North Carolina State Government in 2019.

Education

Education is the largest expenditure for the North Carolina State Government, accounting for approximately 36% of the state’s budget. The state government spent $8.6 billion on education in 2019. This includes funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and universities. The funding for K-12 public schools was $7.8 billion, which represents 29% of the state’s budget. The funding for community colleges and universities was $1.1 billion, which represents 4% of the state’s budget.

The state government also provided additional funding for education programs such as the NC Pre-K program, which provides high-quality pre-kindergarten education to eligible children, and the NC Teaching Fellows Program, which provides scholarships to students who want to become teachers in North Carolina.

Health and Human Services

Health and Human Services is the second-largest expenditure for the North Carolina State Government, accounting for approximately 28% of the state’s budget. The state government spent $6.6 billion on health and human services in 2019. This includes funding for Medicaid, which provides health care coverage to low-income families, children, and seniors. The funding for Medicaid was $4.5 billion, which represents 17% of the state’s budget.

The state government also provided funding for other health and human services programs such as mental health services, child welfare services, and programs for individuals with disabilities.

Public Safety and Corrections

Public Safety and Corrections is the third-largest expenditure for the North Carolina State Government, accounting for approximately 9% of the state’s budget. The state government spent $2.2 billion on public safety and corrections in 2019. This includes funding for law enforcement agencies, the court system, and correctional facilities. The funding for law enforcement agencies was $1.6 billion, which represents 6% of the state’s budget. The funding for the court system was $435 million, which represents 2% of the state’s budget. The funding for correctional facilities was $141 million, which represents less than 1% of the state’s budget.

The state government also provided funding for other public safety programs such as emergency management, fire protection services, and disaster relief.

Transportation

Transportation is the fourth-largest expenditure for the North Carolina State Government, accounting for approximately 7% of the state’s budget. The state government spent $1.7 billion on transportation in 2019. This includes funding for the Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the maintenance and construction of highways, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure. The funding for the Department of Transportation was $1.4 billion, which represents 5% of the state’s budget.

The state government also provided funding for other transportation programs such as public transit, aviation, and rail.

General Government

General Government is the fifth-largest expenditure for the North Carolina State Government, accounting for approximately 5% of the state’s budget. The state government spent $1.2 billion on general government in 2019. This includes funding for the Governor’s Office, the General Assembly, the Attorney General’s Office, and other state agencies. The funding for the Governor’s Office was $6.2 million, which represents less than 1% of the state’s budget. The funding for the General Assembly was $61 million, which represents less than 1% of the state’s budget. The funding for the Attorney General’s Office was $62 million, which represents less than 1% of the state’s budget.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the North Carolina State Government spent a total of $23.9 billion in 2019 on various programs and services. The top 5 expenditures were education, health and human services, public safety and corrections, transportation, and general government. These expenditures reflect the state government’s commitment to meeting the needs of its residents and ensuring the long-term prosperity of the state.

1. What are the top 5 expenditures for the North Carolina state government in 2019?

The top 5 expenditures for the North Carolina state government in 2019 were: education, healthcare, public safety, transportation, and human services.

How much money was allocated to education in 2019?

In 2019, North Carolina allocated approximately $9.5 billion to education, making it the largest expenditure for the state government. What falls under the category of healthcare expenditures?

Healthcare expenditures include Medicaid, mental health services, and other medical services provided by the state. How much was spent on public safety in 2019?

In 2019, North Carolina spent approximately $2.5 billion on public safety, which includes funding for law enforcement agencies, correctional facilities, and emergency services. What transportation expenditures were made in 2019?

Transportation expenditures in 2019 included funding for highways, bridges, public transportation, and other infrastructure projects, totaling approximately $2.4 billion. What is included in human services expenditures?

Human services expenditures encompass a wide range of programs, such as child welfare, food assistance, and disability services, and totaled around $2.1 billion in 2019.