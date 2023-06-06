What Are The Top 5 Things You Federal Taxes Go To Pay For In 2018? : Where Does Your Money Go? The Top 5 Expenditures of Federal Taxes in 2018

The Top 5 Federal Tax Expenditures of 2018: Where Your Money is Spent

What Are The Top 5 Things Your Federal Taxes Go To Pay For In 2018?

As the tax season approaches, you may be wondering, where do your federal taxes go? The federal government collects taxes from citizens and businesses to fund various programs and services that benefit the country. Here are the top five things your federal taxes go to pay for in 2018.

National Defense

The largest portion of federal taxes goes to national defense. The government spends about 15% of the budget on defense, including military personnel, equipment, and operations. This funding supports the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, as well as research and development of new weapons and technologies.

The United States has the world’s largest military, and the budget reflects that. However, the defense budget is often a source of controversy and debate, with some arguing that it is too high and others arguing that it is necessary for national security.

Social Security and Medicare

The second-largest portion of federal taxes goes to Social Security and Medicare. These programs provide retirement and healthcare benefits to seniors and people with disabilities. The government spends about 15% of the budget on these programs, and the costs are expected to increase as the population ages.

Social Security and Medicare are critical safety nets for millions of Americans, but they also face financial challenges. The Social Security trust fund is projected to run out of money by 2035, and Medicare faces rising healthcare costs and an aging population.

Health Care

The federal government spends about 13% of the budget on healthcare, which includes funding for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). These programs provide healthcare coverage to millions of low-income and uninsured Americans.

Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that provides healthcare coverage to low-income families, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. CHIP provides healthcare coverage to children from low-income families. The ACA, also known as Obamacare, expanded access to healthcare through insurance marketplaces and Medicaid expansion.

Healthcare is a contentious issue in American politics, with debates over the cost, quality, and accessibility of care. The ACA remains a controversial law, with some calling for its repeal and others advocating for its expansion.

Interest on the National Debt

The federal government spends about 6% of the budget on interest payments on the national debt. The national debt is the total amount of money the government has borrowed to finance its operations and programs over the years. The debt has increased significantly in recent years, and interest payments on the debt are projected to rise as well.

The national debt is a significant economic issue, with some arguing that it is unsustainable and will lead to a financial crisis. Others argue that the debt is necessary to fund essential programs and services and that the government can manage the debt through responsible fiscal policies.

Education

The federal government spends about 2% of the budget on education, including elementary, secondary, and higher education. This funding supports programs like Head Start, which provides early childhood education to low-income families, and Pell Grants, which provide financial aid to low-income college students.

Education is critical to the future of the country, and many argue that the government should invest more in education to ensure that all Americans have access to quality education. However, education funding is often a source of political debate, with disagreements over how much funding is necessary and how to allocate it.

In conclusion, your federal taxes go to pay for a variety of programs and services that benefit the country. National defense, Social Security and Medicare, healthcare, interest on the national debt, and education are among the top things that your federal taxes fund. Understanding where your tax dollars go can help you make informed decisions about your finances and your political views.

1. What are federal taxes?

Federal taxes are taxes that are imposed by the federal government on individuals, businesses, and other organizations within the United States.

What are the top 5 things my federal taxes go to pay for in 2018?

The top 5 things that your federal taxes go to pay for in 2018 are: national defense, healthcare, social security, interest on the national debt, and education.

How much of my federal taxes go to national defense?

Approximately 15% of your federal taxes go to national defense, which includes funding for military personnel, equipment, and operations.

How much of my federal taxes go to healthcare?

Approximately 28% of your federal taxes go to healthcare, which includes funding for Medicare, Medicaid, and other healthcare programs.

How much of my federal taxes go to social security?

Approximately 24% of your federal taxes go to social security, which includes funding for retirement, disability, and survivor benefits.

How much of my federal taxes go to interest on the national debt?

Approximately 7% of your federal taxes go to interest on the national debt, which is the amount that the government owes to its creditors.

How much of my federal taxes go to education?

Approximately 2% of your federal taxes go to education, which includes funding for schools, colleges, and universities, as well as student financial aid programs.