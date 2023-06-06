What are the ways to find someone’s obituary without any cost?







How to Find Someone’s Obituary for Free

Obituaries are an important way to remember and honor those who have passed away. If you are looking for someone’s obituary but don’t want to pay for it, there are several ways to find it for free:

Check online sources: Many newspapers and funeral homes post obituaries online for free. Try searching the person’s name and “obituary” on Google or a newspaper’s website.

Use social media: Check the person’s Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn profiles to see if anyone has shared or posted their obituary.

Visit a library: Many libraries have archives of local newspapers that you can search for free. Ask a librarian for assistance.

Ask family and friends: Reach out to the person’s family and friends to see if they have a copy of the obituary or know where you can find it.

Remember, finding someone’s obituary can be a sensitive and emotional process. Be respectful of the person’s family and friends and approach the search with empathy.





