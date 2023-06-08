HTML Header:

My Legacy

The extra perk that came with the job was a bonus bone. It was a small token of appreciation for all the hard work that went into ensuring the company’s success. However, it was not something that could be taken with you when you left this world.

When that time comes, what would you want to be remembered for? What would you want on your tombstone and obituary? Would you want to be known for your kindness, your intelligence, your sense of humor, or your accomplishments? Whatever it may be, it’s important to think about the legacy you want to leave behind.

As for me, I would want to be remembered for my compassion and my dedication to helping others. I would want my tombstone to read, “Here lies someone who made a difference in the lives of others.” In my obituary, I would want to be recognized for my volunteer work, my contributions to various charities, and my commitment to making the world a better place.

In the end, it’s not the bonus bone that matters, but the impact you make on the world around you. Choose your legacy wisely.

