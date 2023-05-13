What Britain Brexited From : A Comprehensive Guide to What Britain Brexited From

Understanding What Britain Has Brexited From: A Comprehensive Guide

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a historic referendum to leave the European Union (EU). This decision, known as Brexit, marked a significant turning point in the country’s political and economic landscape. However, the process of Brexit has been complex and confusing, leaving many people unsure about what exactly Britain has exited from. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide to what Britain has Brexited from.

The European Union

First and foremost, Brexit means that Britain has left the European Union. The EU is a political and economic union of 27 member states, primarily located in Europe. It was established with the signing of the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, and its primary purpose is to promote peace, prosperity, and cooperation between its member states. The EU has a range of institutions, including the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and the European Commission.

As a member of the EU, Britain was required to follow EU laws and regulations, contribute to the EU budget, and comply with EU policies on issues such as trade, immigration, and security. However, Brexit means that Britain is no longer a member of the EU and is therefore no longer bound by these requirements.

The Single Market

One of the key benefits of EU membership is access to the single market. The single market is a trading bloc in which goods, services, people, and capital can move freely between member states. This means that businesses can trade with other EU countries without facing tariffs or other trade barriers.

However, Brexit means that Britain is no longer part of the single market. This means that British businesses will no longer have unrestricted access to the EU market, and EU businesses will no longer have unrestricted access to the British market.

The Customs Union

In addition to the single market, the EU has a customs union. The customs union is a trade agreement between EU member states in which they agree to apply the same tariffs to goods imported from outside the EU. This means that goods can move freely between member states without facing additional tariffs.

However, Brexit means that Britain is no longer part of the customs union. This means that Britain will be free to negotiate its own trade deals with other countries, but it also means that goods traded between Britain and the EU will no longer be subject to the same tariffs. This could result in additional costs for businesses and could make some goods more expensive for consumers.

EU Citizenship

Another aspect of EU membership is EU citizenship. EU citizens have the right to live and work in any EU member state, and they are entitled to certain rights and protections under EU law.

However, Brexit means that British citizens are no longer EU citizens. This means that they will no longer have the right to live and work in other EU member states without a visa, and they will no longer be entitled to the same rights and protections under EU law.

The European Court of Justice

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) is the highest court in the EU, and it is responsible for interpreting EU law and ensuring that member states comply with EU law.

However, Brexit means that Britain is no longer subject to the jurisdiction of the ECJ. This means that British courts will no longer be required to follow ECJ rulings, and the ECJ will no longer have the power to enforce EU law in Britain.

Conclusion

Brexit has had a significant impact on Britain’s relationship with the European Union. Britain has exited from the EU, the single market, the customs union, EU citizenship, and the jurisdiction of the ECJ. This has led to significant changes in the country’s political and economic landscape, and the full impact of Brexit is still being felt. However, by understanding what Britain has Brexited from, we can better understand the implications of this decision for Britain and for the EU as a whole.

Brexit implications EU membership withdrawal UK-EU trade agreements Impact of Brexit on UK economy Brexit negotiations and outcomes