What Britain Brexited From Nyt Crossword : The Great Escape: What Britain Brexited From

Brexit: The British Exit from the European Union

Brexit, or the British exit from the European Union, has been one of the most talked-about events in recent years. The decision to leave the EU has had far-reaching consequences for Britain and Europe, but what did Britain actually escape from? In this article, we will explore the history of Britain’s relationship with the EU and the reasons behind the decision to leave.

The History of Britain’s Relationship with the EU

The European Union was created in the aftermath of World War II, with the aim of promoting peace and economic prosperity in Europe. The original six member states were France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The UK did not join the EU until 1973, after two failed attempts at membership in the 1960s.

Britain’s relationship with the EU has always been complex. While the UK has been a member of the EU for almost 50 years, it has always maintained a certain level of distance from the other member states. The UK did not join the Eurozone, the common currency used by 19 EU member states, and it also opted out of the Schengen Agreement, which allows for free movement of people across EU borders.

The issue of sovereignty has always been a sticking point for the UK in its relationship with the EU. Many Britons felt that EU membership meant giving up control over their own laws and regulations, as well as their own borders. This sentiment was amplified by the refugee crisis that began in 2015, which saw an influx of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa into Europe.

The Brexit Campaign

The Brexit campaign was spearheaded by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), led by Nigel Farage. Farage and his supporters argued that Britain would be better off outside the EU, with control over its own borders and laws. They also argued that the UK was paying too much money into the EU budget, and that this money would be better spent on domestic priorities such as healthcare and education.

The Brexit Referendum

The Brexit referendum was held on June 23, 2016, with the result being 52% in favor of leaving the EU and 48% in favor of remaining. The result was a shock to many, including the UK government, which had campaigned for remain. David Cameron, the Prime Minister at the time, resigned soon after the result was announced.

The Aftermath of Brexit

The aftermath of the Brexit vote has been tumultuous. The UK government spent the next few years negotiating a withdrawal agreement with the EU, which was finally agreed upon in November 2018. The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, although a transition period was put in place until December 31, 2020, during which time the UK continued to follow EU rules and regulations.

Consequences of Brexit

Brexit has had a number of consequences for both the UK and the EU. One of the most significant is the economic impact. The UK economy has suffered since the Brexit vote, with many businesses relocating to other EU countries and others struggling to adapt to the new regulations. The UK’s trade relationship with the EU has also been affected, with tariffs and other barriers now in place.

Another consequence of Brexit is the impact on UK citizens living in other EU countries, and vice versa. The withdrawal agreement includes provisions for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU, but there are still concerns about how these provisions will be implemented in practice.

Brexit has also had political consequences. The UK government has been criticized for its handling of the Brexit negotiations, with many accusing it of prioritizing political gain over the well-being of the country. The issue of Scottish independence has also been brought to the forefront, with many Scots arguing that they should have the right to another independence referendum in light of the Brexit vote.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the decision to leave the EU was a significant one for the UK. While there were certainly valid reasons for leaving, such as concerns over sovereignty and control over borders, the decision has also had far-reaching consequences. The economic impact has been significant, and there are concerns about the impact on citizens’ rights and political stability. Only time will tell what the long-term consequences of Brexit will be, but one thing is clear – it will be a topic of discussion for years to come.

