What caused 18-year-old TikToker Harrison Gilks’ death?

The cause of death of 18-year-old TikToker and “Bucket list” star Harrison Gilks is currently unknown.

18-year-old Canadian TikToker Harrison Gilks passed away on March 30th, after a long and hard-fought battle against rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in soft tissue. He chronicled and shared his journey with cancer through TikTok videos, becoming an inspiration to many who followed him. In November 2020, he announced his diagnosis, and after two and a half years of fighting, he completed his bucket list items.

Gilks endeavored to fulfill as many bucket list experiences as he could with his remaining time, which included meeting Luke Combs at a music festival, taking trips to Los Angeles, Montreal, New York City, Toronto, and Tampa and sharing health updates. He posted his last TikTok on March 21, 2023, revealing that his cancer had spread and his time was limited.

According to his family’s online obituary, Harrison Gilks was a glowing inspiration to many, always finding good in every situation, and touching many lives with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos. He leaves behind a shining legacy, and his brother, David, shared his final moments with his family, thanking them for their support and encouragement.

The loss of Harrison Gilks struck a chord with many people who followed him on TikTok, with Twitter users expressing their condolences and wishing Gilks’ family and friends well. One user tweeted, “Cancer sucks. What a brave young man Harrison Gilks was. I wish I was following his story. RIP, and positive energy to his friends and family.”

As per the Mayo Clinic, rhabdomyosarcoma most commonly develops in skeletal muscle tissue, but it can also develop in hollow organs such as the bladder or uterus. The disease is rare, and Harrison Gilks struggled hard against it for over two years.

Through his TikTok videos, Harrison Gilks not only fulfilled his bucket list but inspired a lot of people with his positivity and never-give-up attitude. His journey reminds us that the only way to go through life is with a positive attitude, hope, and encouragement for those around us.

In conclusion, Harrison Gilks’ story is a testament to the power of hope and positivity, and how these qualities can inspire and help others in the most trying of times. He will always be remembered as an inspiration to many, and his legacy will continue to inspire and provide comfort to those who knew him or followed his journey on TikTok.