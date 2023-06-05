What Caused the Death of Australian Actor George Lazenby and His Obituary?

George Lazenby Death Cause and Obituary: How Did Australian Actor Die?

George Lazenby was an Australian actor known for his portrayal of James Bond in the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” He passed away on September 5, 2022, at the age of 82.

The cause of George Lazenby’s death has not been officially announced. However, his family has disclosed that he had been battling a long-term illness. They have requested privacy while they mourn their loss.

George Lazenby was born on September 5, 1939, in Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia. He started his acting career in the late 1960s and quickly gained fame after being cast as James Bond. Though his portrayal of the iconic character was praised, he decided to leave the franchise after just one film.

After his Bond stint, George Lazenby continued to act in various movies and TV shows. He also worked as a car salesman and a real estate agent for a while. In his later years, he made appearances in documentaries and reality shows.

George Lazenby’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry, and his fans will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace.

George Lazenby cause of death George Lazenby obituary George Lazenby death news George Lazenby health issues George Lazenby funeral arrangements