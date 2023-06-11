What Caused the Death of Ben Siegfried, the Sports Trainer of Battlehawks? Obituary Revealed

Ben Siegfried, Sports Trainer for Battlehawks, Found Dead

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Ben Siegfried, a beloved sports trainer for the Battlehawks. Siegfried was found dead in his home on Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Siegfried was an integral part of the Battlehawks organization, having worked with the team since its inception. He was known for his dedication to the players and his expertise in sports medicine.

“Ben was a true professional and a friend to all of us,” said Battlehawks head coach Jonathan Hayes. “He will be sorely missed by the entire organization.”

Siegfried’s death has sent shockwaves through the Battlehawks community, with many expressing their condolences on social media. The team has announced that they will be holding a moment of silence in his honor at their next game.

Rest in peace, Ben Siegfried. You will be missed.

Battlehawks Sports Trainer Death Ben Siegfried Obituary Cause of Death for Ben Siegfried Sports Trainer Found Dead Ben Siegfried Tribute and Legacy