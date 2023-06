British Base Jumper Mark Andrews Dies at 65

Mark Andrews, a renowned British base jumper, tragically passed away at the age of 65. According to reports, he fell approximately 400m while attempting a jump. The exact cause of the fall has not yet been determined. Andrews was a seasoned base jumper and had completed numerous jumps throughout his career.

