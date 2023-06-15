What Caused the Death of Caileigh Duggan and How Was Her Obituary Written?

Caileigh Duggan: Cause of Death and Obituary

On December 12th, 2021, Caileigh Duggan passed away at the age of 27. The cause of her death was a tragic car accident that occurred on her way home from work. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many.

Caileigh was born on July 10th, 1994, in New York City, where she grew up with her parents and two younger sisters. She graduated from New York University with a degree in Journalism and began working as a writer for a local newspaper.

She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and passion for life. Caileigh was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a positive impact on everyone she met.

Caileigh is survived by her parents, two sisters, and many close friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on December 18th, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross in Caileigh’s memory.

