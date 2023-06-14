What Caused the Death of Florence Paytocan and What Can We Learn from Her Obituary?

Florence Paytocan’s Death Cause and Obituary

Florence Paytocan, aged 76, passed away on August 2, 2021, due to complications from a stroke. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Florence was born in 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, and spent her entire life dedicated to her family and community. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Florence was an active member of her church and volunteered her time at various local charities.

In her free time, Florence enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her kind heart and infectious laughter.

Florence is survived by her husband of 54 years, three children, and seven grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on August 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Florence.

