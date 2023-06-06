What Caused the Death of Foster Mize in a Motorcycle Accident in Mount Airy, NC?

Foster Mize Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Mount Airy, NC

On [date], Foster Mize was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Mount Airy, NC. The cause of death was determined to be injuries sustained in the accident.

Foster Mize was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

