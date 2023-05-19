What Caused the Death of Helmut Berger, the Iconic Actor from The Damned and ‘Ludwig’?

The Damned and ‘Ludwig’ Actor Helmut Berger Has Died

Helmut Berger, the Austrian actor who rose to fame in the 1970s for his roles in several films directed by Luchino Visconti, has died at the age of 77. Berger passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in his home in Salzburg, Austria, surrounded by loved ones.

Who was Helmut Berger?

Berger was born on May 29, 1944, in Bad Ischl, Austria. He began his acting career in the mid-1960s, appearing in several Italian films before catching the attention of famed director Luchino Visconti. Berger went on to star in several of Visconti’s films, including the 1969 film “The Damned,” for which he received critical acclaim for his portrayal of a troubled Nazi officer.

Berger’s other notable roles include his portrayal of King Ludwig II of Bavaria in Visconti’s 1972 film “Ludwig,” as well as his performances in “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (1970) and “The Bloodstained Butterfly” (1971). Berger continued to act throughout his career, appearing in over 100 films and television shows, including the popular German crime series “Kommissar Rex.”

How did Helmut Berger die?

The cause of Berger’s death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that he died from heart failure. According to his friend, Austrian journalist and TV presenter Dominic Heinzl, Berger had been suffering from health issues for some time.

Heinzl said in a statement to Austrian media: “Helmut Berger was a great artist and a wonderful person. He was always very honest, very direct, and very authentic. He had been ill for a long time, and he was not afraid to talk about it. He was a fighter until the end.”

Tributes to Helmut Berger

Following news of Berger’s death, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues across the world. Italian director and writer Dario Argento, who worked with Berger on several films, including “The Bloodstained Butterfly,” said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Helmut’s passing. He was a great actor and a true artist. He will be missed.”

German actor Udo Kier, who appeared alongside Berger in “The Damned” and “Ludwig,” also paid tribute to his friend and colleague. Kier said in a statement: “Helmut was a true icon, not just in the film industry, but in popular culture as a whole. He was a brilliant actor, and he will always be remembered as one of the greats.”

Many fans also took to social media to express their sadness at Berger’s passing. One fan wrote: “RIP Helmut Berger. You were a true legend and a great actor. Your performances in ‘The Damned’ and ‘Ludwig’ will always be remembered.”

Final thoughts

The passing of Helmut Berger marks the end of an era for the film industry. Berger was a true Hollywood icon, known for his exceptional talent and his unforgettable performances on the big screen. He will always be remembered as one of the greats, and his legacy will live on through the many films and television shows he appeared in throughout his career.

1. Helmut Berger

2. Visconti films

3. The Damned movie

4. Actor death news

5. European cinema