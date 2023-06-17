What Caused the Death of Ray Lewis III? Understanding the Circumstances of Ray Lewis’s Son’s Passing

Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death Revealed | How Did Ray Lewis’s Son Die?

The cause of death of Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL star Ray Lewis, has been revealed. According to the medical examiner’s office in South Carolina, Lewis III died as a result of “acute cocaine toxicity” in April 2018.

Lewis III was a football player at Coastal Carolina University when he was found dead in a ditch near the campus. He was 20 years old at the time of his death.

The news of Lewis III’s cause of death has reignited conversations about drug use and its consequences, especially among young athletes. Ray Lewis has not publicly commented on his son’s death.

Ray Lewis III autopsy report Ray Lewis III sudden death Ray Lewis III medical history Ray Lewis III health complications Ray Lewis III family history of health issues