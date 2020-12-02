what did bill barr say today: “Bill Barr didn’t name Sidney Powell specifically, but addressed the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results:
"The DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that." https://t.co/TKM2QEJENo
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2020
