what did justin thomas say – justin thomas homophobic slur – what did justin thomas say after he made putt

PEOPLE.COM Golf Pro Justin Thomas Apologizes After Using Anti-Gay Slur On Air: ‘There’s No Excuse’

Cassandra Lawrence

It’s the same thing every time. They’re sorry because they got caught.

· Reply · 4h

Kathy Sabatos Mergel

I’m sure he is sorry ! Great guy! We all say things we shouldn’t! He got caught! I have total respect for him! He’s human! Love you Justin! Your a great person! Move on and shut the haters out! Mistakes! We all make them! 👏🏻👍🏻

· Reply · 2h

Danielle Sproat

His mother obviously didn’t teach him how to swear correctly! The fact that THAT WORD is your go-to for missing a shot is appalling and just confusing .

· Reply · 4h

Stephanie Barnes

I’m confused. He said that f word after he missed a shot. Doesn’t he know the other f word? That’s not just homophobic, it’s improper grammar.

· Reply · 5h

Terri Olson

This is common among closeted people as to hide or deal with unacknowledged feelings.

· Reply · 4h

David Welch

Hmmm. I hear a 100 times worse during every football game but no one seems to care.

· Reply · 3h

Joe Roch

“That’s not the person I am”….obviously IT IS! The only reason for the apology is because you got caught!

· Reply · 5h

Keosha Milligan

The article didn’t tell us what he said. Unless I’m overlooking it.

· Reply · 5h

Debbie Henderson

But he said it!!!!! That’s all that matters!!!!

· Reply · 2h

Top Fan

Becca Leach

Back in the day that word simply described a bundle of sticks.

· Reply · 5h

Robin Evans

Apologizing for deliberate hate is starting to be the normal. Being a racist, bigoted, homophobic is not okay just because you apologize. Real examples, lasting examples need to be made when this happens.

· Reply · 5h

Top Fan

Sandra De Biasi

I’m sorry is there a polite way to curse now? I bet when you are very pissed at something you all say all sort of things, inside your cars, your homes.. when nobody hears! He probably didn’t mean anything, he was just mad. I think what he said, just makes him rude.

· Reply · 4h

Laurie Snyder

Unfortunately that will be the end of his career and he will have to apologize for the rest of his life. 😢

· Reply · 4h

Heather Bird Anderson

He “found out” when he got done? Was it an out of body experience?! Come on.

· Reply · 5h

DeAnn Most

So sad that the expectations are that people have to be perfect and if they make a mistake it’s unforgivable…

· Reply · 3h

Top Fan

Robin Singer

And nobody has ever said something they shouldn’t have GMAFB!!

· Reply · 3h

Top Fan

Tj Johnson

Remove the word Plantation in that golf club. Im offended and don’t even know what he said based on this “journalism”. Lol

· Reply · 5h

Roberto Torres

Please help. I read Article and never learned what he said……

· Reply · 5h

Shontay Patterson

Yet you said it… don’t apologize now

· Reply · 5h · Edited

Lyn Franklin

Get rid of him.

· Reply · 5h

Ricky Werner

These comments seem pretty reasonable. The comments on Twitter were much more distressing. Saying, oh whatever, he apologized. What if he used the n word? Would an apology make that ok? Not saying they are exactly the same but i cant picture people being so forgiving for that.

· Reply · 4h

Theiron Sawsage

last I knew that word is used to describe those who ride excessively loud Harleys

· Reply · 2h

Joey Wallace

I didn’t know until reading this post how many fucking perfect people there are.

· Reply · 1h

Shannon Young

Now we know who you are

· Reply · 5h

Lynne Sherry

Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks….if it’s in you it’s coming out 🤷🏽‍♀️

· Reply · 5h

Nancy Obetts

Hopefully he learns from his mistake.

· Reply · 3h

Jason Moreswki

Maybe he has Tourette’s …..

· Reply · 4h

Scott Baker

Good’ol cancel culture at it again. Burn the witch. As a golf fan, JT f’d up Big time, but he’s a good dude. he’s embarrassed, remorseful, and honest about it. It was a “heat of the moment” comment. Like you all are perfect. GTFO.

· Reply · 4h

Cynthia Mullaly

If you don’t think that way, you don’t talk that way.

Pretty easy math.

· Reply · 3h

William C Commanderjr

Apparently 80 million of them. Lmao

· Reply · 15m

Amanda Quezada

We are just holding it back.. but we all know we love using our slurs.. 🤣

· Reply · 4h

Shah Rukhh



what did justin thomas say? | Has Justin Thomas apologized? what did Justin Thomas do?

YOUTUBE.COM

what did justin thomas say? | Has Justin Thomas apologized? what did Justin Thomas do?

what did justin thomas say? | Has Justin Thomas apologized? what did Justin Thomas do?

· Reply · 2m

Top Fan

Juan Ako

· Reply · 5h

Terricita LaShaun

Why apologize, when you meant it 🙄

· Reply · 5h

Top Fan

Isabella Mirabel

Good gravy, thankfully I don’t know anyone who uses that slur. That’s just low class.

· Reply · 5h

Dick Nixon

Give me a break. Put on any rap song and attack these “artists”. Never. Attack every police hating politician who calls them pigs. Never. Another steaming pile of horse crap from the gelded media.

· Reply · 4h

Carol Schmalbeck

Well that is not the f word I would have used and if he used that word that is who he is