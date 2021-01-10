what did justin thomas say – justin thomas homophobic slur – what did justin thomas say after he made putt

Cassandra Lawrence
It’s the same thing every time. They’re sorry because they got caught.
· Reply · 4h
Kathy Sabatos Mergel
I’m sure he is sorry ! Great guy! We all say things we shouldn’t! He got caught! I have total respect for him! He’s human! Love you Justin! Your a great person! Move on and shut the haters out! Mistakes! We all make them! 👏🏻👍🏻
· Reply · 2h
Danielle Sproat
His mother obviously didn’t teach him how to swear correctly! The fact that THAT WORD is your go-to for missing a shot is appalling and just confusing .
· Reply · 4h
Stephanie Barnes
I’m confused. He said that f word after he missed a shot. Doesn’t he know the other f word? That’s not just homophobic, it’s improper grammar.
· Reply · 5h
Terri Olson
This is common among closeted people as to hide or deal with unacknowledged feelings.
· Reply · 4h
David Welch
Hmmm. I hear a 100 times worse during every football game but no one seems to care.
· Reply · 3h
Joe Roch
“That’s not the person I am”….obviously IT IS! The only reason for the apology is because you got caught!
· Reply · 5h
Keosha Milligan
The article didn’t tell us what he said. Unless I’m overlooking it.
· Reply · 5h
Debbie Henderson
But he said it!!!!! That’s all that matters!!!!
· Reply · 2h
Top Fan
Becca Leach
Back in the day that word simply described a bundle of sticks.
· Reply · 5h
Robin Evans
Apologizing for deliberate hate is starting to be the normal. Being a racist, bigoted, homophobic is not okay just because you apologize. Real examples, lasting examples need to be made when this happens.
· Reply · 5h
Top Fan
Sandra De Biasi
I’m sorry is there a polite way to curse now? I bet when you are very pissed at something you all say all sort of things, inside your cars, your homes.. when nobody hears! He probably didn’t mean anything, he was just mad. I think what he said, just makes him rude.
· Reply · 4h
Laurie Snyder
Unfortunately that will be the end of his career and he will have to apologize for the rest of his life. 😢
· Reply · 4h
Heather Bird Anderson
He “found out” when he got done? Was it an out of body experience?! Come on.
· Reply · 5h
DeAnn Most
So sad that the expectations are that people have to be perfect and if they make a mistake it’s unforgivable…
· Reply · 3h
Top Fan
Robin Singer
And nobody has ever said something they shouldn’t have GMAFB!!
· Reply · 3h
Top Fan
Tj Johnson
Remove the word Plantation in that golf club. Im offended and don’t even know what he said based on this “journalism”. Lol
· Reply · 5h
Roberto Torres
Please help. I read Article and never learned what he said……
· Reply · 5h
Shontay Patterson
Yet you said it… don’t apologize now
· Reply · 5h · Edited
Lyn Franklin
Get rid of him.
· Reply · 5h
Ricky Werner
These comments seem pretty reasonable. The comments on Twitter were much more distressing. Saying, oh whatever, he apologized. What if he used the n word? Would an apology make that ok? Not saying they are exactly the same but i cant picture people being so forgiving for that.
· Reply · 4h
Theiron Sawsage
last I knew that word is used to describe those who ride excessively loud Harleys
· Reply · 2h
Joey Wallace
I didn’t know until reading this post how many fucking perfect people there are.
· Reply · 1h
Shannon Young
Now we know who you are
· Reply · 5h
Lynne Sherry
Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks….if it’s in you it’s coming out 🤷🏽♀️
· Reply · 5h
Nancy Obetts
Hopefully he learns from his mistake.
· Reply · 3h
Jason Moreswki
Maybe he has Tourette’s …..
· Reply · 4h
Scott Baker
Good’ol cancel culture at it again. Burn the witch. As a golf fan, JT f’d up Big time, but he’s a good dude. he’s embarrassed, remorseful, and honest about it. It was a “heat of the moment” comment. Like you all are perfect. GTFO.
· Reply · 4h
Cynthia Mullaly
If you don’t think that way, you don’t talk that way.
Pretty easy math.
· Reply · 3h
William C Commanderjr
Apparently 80 million of them. Lmao
· Reply · 15m
Amanda Quezada
We are just holding it back.. but we all know we love using our slurs.. 🤣
· Reply · 4h
Shah Rukhh
what did justin thomas say? | Has Justin Thomas apologized? what did Justin Thomas do?
YOUTUBE.COM
what did justin thomas say? | Has Justin Thomas apologized? what did Justin Thomas do?
what did justin thomas say? | Has Justin Thomas apologized? what did Justin Thomas do?
· Reply · 2m
Top Fan
Juan Ako
· Reply · 5h
Terricita LaShaun
Why apologize, when you meant it 🙄
· Reply · 5h
Top Fan
Isabella Mirabel
Good gravy, thankfully I don’t know anyone who uses that slur. That’s just low class.
· Reply · 5h
Dick Nixon
Give me a break. Put on any rap song and attack these “artists”. Never. Attack every police hating politician who calls them pigs. Never. Another steaming pile of horse crap from the gelded media.
· Reply · 4h
Carol Schmalbeck
Well that is not the f word I would have used and if he used that word that is who he is
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.