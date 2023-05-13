What Did King George Suffer From In Bridgerton : The Real Story Behind King George’s Madness in Bridgerton

The Complex Story Behind King George III’s Madness

The Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, has captured the attention of viewers worldwide with its intriguing storyline, lavish costumes, and gorgeous sets. One of the most talked-about aspects of the show is the portrayal of King George III as a mad monarch. While the show depicts King George III as a mentally unstable ruler, the real story behind his madness is much more complex.

Early Life and Reign

King George III, born in 1738, was the grandson of King George II and the third monarch of the House of Hanover. He ascended to the throne in 1760 at the age of 22 and was known for his strong sense of duty and dedication to his country. He was a devout Christian and a family man, who married Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1761, and they had 15 children together.

King George III was a conscientious ruler who took his responsibilities seriously. He was deeply committed to the welfare of his subjects, and he worked hard to improve the lives of the people he governed. He was also a patron of the arts and sciences, and he supported many cultural institutions during his reign.

Mental Illness

However, in the 1780s, King George III began to exhibit signs of mental illness. He suffered from bouts of mania, depression, and delusions. He would talk to himself, have fits of uncontrollable laughter, and become paranoid about plots against him. He also experienced physical symptoms such as stomach pain, constipation, and insomnia.

At the time, the medical profession did not have a clear understanding of mental illness, and the term “madness” was used to describe a wide range of conditions. King George III’s symptoms were diagnosed as “madness,” and he was treated with a variety of remedies, including bleeding, purging, and blistering. These treatments were not only ineffective but also made his condition worse.

In 1788, King George III suffered a severe bout of madness, which lasted for several months. He became completely incapacitated, unable to speak or recognize anyone. His doctors were at a loss for how to treat him, and there was a real fear that he might never recover. The government was forced to appoint a Regent, Prince George, to rule in his place.

Hereditary Concerns and Recovery

During this time, there were rumors that the King’s illness was hereditary, and that his children might also be at risk. This led to a great deal of anxiety among the royal family and the wider public. There were also concerns about the stability of the monarchy and the possibility of a power struggle between the Prince Regent and the King’s other sons.

The cause of King George III’s madness is still a matter of debate among historians and medical professionals. Some theories suggest that it was caused by a genetic disorder, such as porphyria or Huntington’s disease. Others suggest that it was due to a physical illness, such as a brain tumor or a stroke. There are also theories that his illness was brought on by stress, caused by the pressures of his role as King and the political turmoil of the time.

Despite his illness, King George III remained a popular monarch, and his subjects were sympathetic to his plight. He was known for his moral character and his dedication to his country, and there was a real sense of loss when he was unable to perform his duties. His recovery in 1789 was met with great joy and relief, and he went on to reign for another 20 years.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Bridgerton may have taken some creative liberties in its portrayal of King George III’s madness, the real story behind his illness is a fascinating and complex one. It highlights the lack of understanding of mental illness at the time and the challenges faced by those trying to treat it. It also shows the resilience of the monarchy in the face of adversity and the enduring popularity of a ruler who was both flawed and beloved.

