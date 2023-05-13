What Dod Instruction Implements The Dod Cui Program : Understanding the DOD Instruction that Implements the DOD CUI Program

The Department of Defense (DoD) has implemented a Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) program to protect sensitive information. The CUI program aims to standardize the identification and handling of CUI across all DoD components. The DoD Instruction 5200.48 that implements the DoD CUI Program is a crucial document that provides guidance on the identification, handling, and dissemination of CUI.

Purpose and Applicability

The purpose of the DoD Instruction 5200.48 is to ensure that CUI is protected from unauthorized disclosure, loss, or compromise. The instruction applies to all individuals who handle or have access to CUI, including government personnel, contractors, and other individuals who work for or with the DoD.

Identification and Marking of CUI

The DoD Instruction 5200.48 defines CUI as unclassified information that requires safeguarding or dissemination controls consistent with applicable law, regulations, and government-wide policies. The instruction provides a list of categories of CUI, such as law enforcement sensitive information, export controlled information, and privacy information.

All CUI must be marked with the appropriate CUI category and a control marking. The control marking indicates how the information should be handled and disseminated. The instruction provides guidance on the use of control markings, such as “For Official Use Only” (FOUO), “Limited Distribution” (LIMDIS), and “Controlled Nuclear Information” (CNI).

Handling and Dissemination of CUI

All individuals who handle or have access to CUI must comply with applicable laws, regulations, and government-wide policies. The instruction defines the responsibilities of individuals who handle CUI, such as safeguarding the information from unauthorized disclosure, reporting any incidents of unauthorized disclosure, and ensuring that the information is disseminated only to authorized individuals.

The instruction also provides guidance on the dissemination of CUI. All individuals who disseminate CUI must ensure that the information is disseminated only to authorized individuals and that the dissemination is consistent with the control marking on the information. All individuals who receive CUI from a DoD component must ensure that the information is handled and disseminated consistent with the control marking on the information.

Storage and Transmission of CUI

All individuals who store CUI must ensure that the information is stored in a secure manner. The instruction provides guidelines on the use of storage media, such as removable media, hard drives, and cloud storage. All individuals who transmit CUI must ensure that the information is transmitted in a secure manner. The instruction provides guidelines on the use of transmission media, such as email, fax, and courier.

Training and Awareness

All individuals who handle or have access to CUI must receive training on the proper handling and dissemination of CUI. The instruction provides guidelines on the content of the training, such as the identification and marking of CUI, the handling and dissemination of CUI, and the storage and transmission of CUI. All individuals who handle or have access to CUI must receive periodic reminders and updates on the proper handling and dissemination of CUI.

Conclusion

The DoD Instruction 5200.48 is a crucial document that provides guidance on the identification, handling, and dissemination of CUI. By following the guidance provided in the DoD Instruction 5200.48, the DoD can ensure that CUI is protected from unauthorized disclosure, loss, or compromise.

