What Does It Mean If Your Poops Blood : Understanding the Causes of Bloody Stool: What You Need to Know

All You Need to Know About the Causes of Bloody Stool

What Does It Mean If Your Poop Has Blood?

If you notice blood in your poop, it can be a scary and confusing experience. While some causes may be minor and temporary, others can be serious and require medical attention. Learning about the possible reasons for bloody stool can help you understand when to seek help and how to prevent future problems.

In this article, we will explore the definition, types, symptoms, and causes of bloody stool, as well as the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention options. We will also provide some tips on how to talk to your doctor about your poop and what to expect from their evaluation.

Definition and Types of Bloody Stool

Bloody stool, also known as hematochezia, refers to the passage of red or maroon-colored blood through the rectum and anus. The blood can be fresh (bright red) or old (dark or tarry), depending on the location and amount of bleeding. Bloody stool can come out alone or mixed with feces, mucus, or pus.

There are two main types of bloody stool based on their origin: upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB) and lower gastrointestinal bleeding (LGIB). UGIB refers to bleeding that occurs in the esophagus, stomach, or duodenum (first part of the small intestine), while LGIB refers to bleeding that occurs in the colon, rectum, or anus. The causes and symptoms of each type may differ, as shown in the following table:

Type Origin Causes Symptoms UGIB Upper GI Peptic ulcer, gastritis, esophagitis, varices, cancer Vomiting, nausea, heartburn, abdominal pain, anemia LGIB Lower GI Diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), hemorrhoids, anal fissure, cancer Diarrhea, constipation, abdominal cramps, tenesmus, anemia

Symptoms and Causes of Bloody Stool

The symptoms of bloody stool can vary depending on the underlying cause, severity, and duration of bleeding. In general, the following signs may indicate a problem with your digestive system:

Bright red blood in the stool or on the toilet paper

Dark or tarry stools (melena)

Abdominal pain or cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea or constipation

Rectal pain or itching

Fatigue or weakness

Fever or chills

The causes of bloody stool can also vary depending on the type of bleeding. Some common causes of UGIB include:

Peptic ulcer: an open sore in the lining of the stomach or duodenum, often caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or stress. Peptic ulcer can lead to perforation, obstruction, or bleeding if not treated.

Gastritis: an inflammation of the stomach lining, often caused by infection, alcohol, or bile reflux. Gastritis can cause erosions, ulcers, or bleeding if severe or chronic.

Esophagitis: an inflammation of the esophageal lining, often caused by acid reflux, infection, or medication. Esophagitis can cause ulcers, strictures, or bleeding if not treated.

Varices: enlarged and weakened veins in the esophagus or stomach, often caused by liver cirrhosis or portal hypertension. Varices can rupture and cause massive bleeding if not prevented or treated.

Cancer: a malignant growth in the stomach, esophagus, or duodenum, often caused by genetic mutations, environmental factors, or lifestyle choices. Cancer can cause bleeding, obstruction, or metastasis if not detected or treated early.

Some common causes of LGIB include:

Diverticulitis: an inflammation or infection of the diverticula, small pouches that protrude from the colon wall, often caused by aging, low-fiber diet, or obesity. Diverticulitis can cause bleeding, abscess, or perforation if not managed properly.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD): a chronic inflammation of the colon or rectum, often caused by genetic predisposition, immune dysfunction, or environmental triggers. IBD can cause bleeding, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or malnutrition if not treated appropriately.

Hemorrhoids: swollen and inflamed veins in the anus or rectum, often caused by constipation, pregnancy, or straining during bowel movements. Hemorrhoids can cause bleeding, itching, or prolapse if not relieved or treated.

Anal fissure: a tear or crack in the skin of the anus or rectum, often caused by trauma, constipation, or infection. Anal fissure can cause bleeding, pain, or itching if not healed or managed.

Cancer: a malignant growth in the colon, rectum, or anus, often caused by genetic mutations, environmental factors, or lifestyle choices. Cancer can cause bleeding, obstruction, or metastasis if not detected or treated early.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Bloody Stool

If you have bloody stool, you should see a doctor or a gastroenterologist (GI) as soon as possible. Your doctor may ask you about your medical history, symptoms, and lifestyle habits, and perform a physical examination, blood tests, and imaging tests to determine the cause and severity of your bleeding. Some common tests for bloody stool include:

Stool analysis: a laboratory test to check for the presence of blood, bacteria, parasites, or other abnormalities in the stool.

Colonoscopy: a procedure to visualize the inside of the colon and rectum using a flexible tube with a camera and light. Colonoscopy can detect polyps, tumors, inflammation, or bleeding and allow for biopsies or removal of lesions.

Upper endoscopy: a procedure to visualize the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum using a flexible tube with a camera and light. Upper endoscopy can detect ulcers, varices, inflammation, or tumors and allow for biopsies or treatment.

Barium X-ray: a radiographic test to visualize the digestive tract after drinking a contrast material. Barium X-ray can detect abnormalities such as tumors, strictures, or obstructions.

CT scan or MRI: imaging tests that can provide detailed images of the abdomen and pelvis, including the digestive organs, blood vessels, and lymph nodes. CT scan or MRI can detect tumors, abscesses, or inflammation.

The treatment of bloody stool depends on the underlying cause and severity of bleeding. In some cases, the bleeding may stop on its own or with conservative measures such as rest, hydration, and diet modification. However, if the bleeding is persistent or severe, you may need more aggressive interventions such as:

Medications: such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), antibiotics, antacids, or corticosteroids, to reduce inflammation, infection, or acid production in the digestive system.

Endoscopic therapy: such as injection, cautery, or clipping, to stop bleeding or remove lesions from the digestive tract using a flexible tube with special tools.

Surgery: such as resection, colectomy, or hemorrhoidectomy, to remove or repair the affected part of the digestive system, especially if cancer, obstruction, or perforation is present.

Blood transfusion: to replace the lost blood and restore the oxygen-carrying capacity of the body, especially if anemia or hypovolemia occurs.

Prevention and Outlook for Bloody Stool

To prevent bloody stool, you can take some steps to maintain the health of your digestive system and reduce the risk of bleeding. Some tips for preventing bloody stool include:

Eating a balanced and fiber-rich diet, with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, to promote regular and soft bowel movements and prevent constipation or diarrhea.

Drinking enough water and other fluids, such as herbal tea, coconut water, or fresh juice, to stay hydrated and flush out toxins or irritants from your body.

Avoiding or moderating the intake of alcohol, caffeine, spicy or fatty foods, and NSAIDs, which can irritate the digestive system and increase the risk of bleeding or inflammation.

Maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly, to improve the circulation, metabolism, and immunity of your body and reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, or IBD.

Practicing good hygiene and avoiding risky behaviors, such as smoking, anal sex, or sharing needles, which can increase the risk of infection, cancer, or injury in the digestive system.

The outlook for bloody stool depends on the cause and severity of the bleeding, as well as the timeliness and effectiveness of the treatment. In general, mild and short-lasting cases of bloody stool may resolve without complications, while severe and chronic cases may require lifelong management or surveillance. Some complications of bloody stool may include anemia, hypovolemia, sepsis, or cancer metastasis. Therefore, it is important to seek medical attention if you have any symptoms of bloody stool and follow your doctor’s advice for prevention and treatment.

Conclusion

In summary, bloody stool can be a sign of various problems in the digestive system, ranging from mild to severe, from temporary to chronic. If you have bloody stool, you should not ignore it or try to self-diagnose or self-treat it, as it may lead to serious consequences. Instead, you should talk to your doctor or a GI specialist, share your concerns and symptoms, and undergo proper evaluation and treatment. By learning about the possible causes, symptoms, and prevention options of bloody stool, you can take charge of your digestive health and prevent future problems.

