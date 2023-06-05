What Does Jake Bongiovi Do For A Living : Exploring the Career of Jake Bongiovi: From Musician to Entrepreneur

From Musician to Entrepreneur: An Exploration of Jake Bongiovi’s Career

Introduction

Jake Bongiovi is a young and talented musician who has made a name for himself in the music industry. Born and raised in New Jersey, Jake has been surrounded by music his entire life. He is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, a well-known musician and philanthropist. Despite having a famous father, Jake has worked hard to establish his own identity in the music world. In this article, we will take a closer look at what Jake Bongiovi does for a living.

Early Life

Jake Bongiovi was born on September 20, 2002, in New Jersey. He is the second child of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Growing up, he was exposed to music from a young age, which sparked his interest in pursuing a career in the music industry. Jake attended high school at Poly Prep Country Day School, where he played football and was a member of the school’s jazz band.

Musical Career

Jake Bongiovi’s musical career began in 2019 when he released his debut single, “The Life.” The song received positive reviews and was played on various radio stations across the country. Since then, Jake has continued to release new music, including his latest single, “Saved,” which was released in March 2021. He has also performed at various music festivals and venues across the country.

In addition to his solo career, Jake is also a member of the band, The Gutter Cats. The band was formed in 2019 and consists of Jake and his friends. They play a mix of rock, blues, and country music and have performed at various venues in New Jersey and New York.

Entrepreneurship

Jake Bongiovi is not only a musician but also an entrepreneur. In 2018, he co-founded Hampton Water Wine Co. with his father, Jon Bon Jovi, and the French winemaker, Gérard Bertrand. The company produces a rosé wine that has received critical acclaim and has won numerous awards. The wine is now available in various states across the country, and the company has plans to expand internationally.

Philanthropy

Like his father, Jake Bongiovi is also involved in philanthropic work. He is a member of the board of directors for the JBJ Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by his father in 2006. The foundation’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness by providing affordable housing and job training programs. Jake has also volunteered at various events and fundraisers for the foundation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jake Bongiovi is a talented musician and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the music industry. Despite having a famous father, he has worked hard to establish his own identity and pursue his passion for music. He is also involved in philanthropic work, which shows his commitment to giving back to his community. With his talent and drive, there is no doubt that Jake Bongiovi will continue to make a significant impact in the music world and beyond.

