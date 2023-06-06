What Happens During Cytokinesis In Plant And Animal Cells : The Final Split: Understanding the Process of Cytokinesis in Plant and Animal Cells

Understanding Cytokinesis in Plant and Animal Cells: The Final Split

Introduction:

Cytokinesis is an essential process in the cell cycle, which leads to the division of a single cell into two daughter cells. It occurs after the completion of mitosis, where the nuclear material divides into two halves. Cytokinesis is the final step in cell division, and it differs in plant and animal cells. In this article, we will discuss what happens during cytokinesis in both plant and animal cells.

Animal Cell Cytokinesis:

In animal cells, cytokinesis occurs through a process called cleavage. During mitosis, the cell undergoes a series of changes that lead to the formation of a furrow or cleavage furrow in the middle of the cell. The furrow is created by the contraction of a ring of actin and myosin filaments, known as the contractile ring. The contractile ring contracts and pinches the cell membrane, creating a deepening furrow that eventually divides the cell into two daughter cells.

The furrow continues to deepen until it reaches the center of the cell, where it meets the spindle fibers. The spindle fibers are responsible for pulling the chromosomes apart during mitosis, and they also play a role in cytokinesis. The spindle fibers attach to the cell membrane at the equator, and they help to maintain the furrow by pulling the membrane inward. Once the furrow has divided the cell, the contractile ring dissolves, and two daughter cells are formed.

Plant Cell Cytokinesis:

In plant cells, cytokinesis occurs through a process called cell plate formation. During mitosis, the cell undergoes a series of changes that lead to the formation of a cell plate in the middle of the cell. The cell plate is made up of vesicles that are transported from the Golgi apparatus to the equator of the cell. The vesicles fuse together, forming a large, flat structure that eventually divides the cell into two daughter cells.

The cell plate grows outward from the center of the cell, and it continues to expand until it reaches the cell membrane. Once the cell plate reaches the membrane, it fuses with it, dividing the cell into two daughter cells. The cell plate then develops into a new cell wall, which separates the two daughter cells.

Differences Between Plant and Animal Cell Cytokinesis:

The primary difference between plant and animal cell cytokinesis is the way in which the cell is divided. In animal cells, the cell is divided through the formation of a furrow, which is created by the contraction of a contractile ring. In contrast, plant cells divide through the formation of a cell plate, which is made up of vesicles that fuse together.

Another significant difference between plant and animal cell cytokinesis is the presence of a cell wall in plant cells. During cytokinesis in plant cells, the cell plate develops into a new cell wall, which separates the two daughter cells. In contrast, animal cells do not have a cell wall, and the cell membrane is responsible for dividing the cell.

Conclusion:

Cytokinesis is an essential process in the cell cycle, which leads to the division of a single cell into two daughter cells. It differs in plant and animal cells, where animal cells divide through the formation of a furrow, and plant cells divide through the formation of a cell plate. Additionally, plant cells develop a new cell wall during cytokinesis, while animal cells do not have a cell wall. Understanding the differences between plant and animal cell cytokinesis is essential for understanding the fundamental processes that occur during cell division.

——————–

Q: What is cytokinesis?

A: Cytokinesis is the process by which a cell divides its cytoplasm and forms two daughter cells.

Q: Do plant and animal cells undergo the same process during cytokinesis?

A: No, plant and animal cells have different mechanisms for cytokinesis.

Q: What happens during cytokinesis in animal cells?

A: In animal cells, a contractile ring made up of actin and myosin filaments forms around the cell, gradually constricting until the cell is pinched in two.

Q: What happens during cytokinesis in plant cells?

A: In plant cells, a cell plate forms at the center of the cell, dividing it in two. The cell plate then fuses with the cell wall, creating two separate cells.

Q: What are the differences between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells?

A: The main difference is that plant cells form a cell plate while animal cells use a contractile ring. Additionally, plant cells do not have centrioles, which are necessary for cytokinesis in animal cells.

Q: What is the purpose of cytokinesis?

A: Cytokinesis is necessary for cell division to occur and for the growth and repair of tissues in multicellular organisms.

Q: Can cytokinesis be disrupted?

A: Yes, disruptions to cytokinesis can lead to various health conditions, including cancer. Certain drugs and chemicals can also interfere with cytokinesis.

Q: Can cytokinesis occur without mitosis?

A: No, cytokinesis is the final stage of mitosis and cannot occur without it.