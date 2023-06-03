What if Issei passed away once more?

What if Issei died again?

Introduction

Issei Hyodo is the main protagonist of the popular anime series, High School DxD. He is a perverted high school student who was killed by a girl on his first date. However, he was resurrected as a devil by Rias Gremory, and the story follows his adventures in the devil world.

But, what if Issei died again? What would happen to the story? In this article, we will explore the possibilities.

Issei’s Death

Issei is a devil, so he is already dead. However, in the world of High School DxD, death is not the end. Devils can be killed, but they can also be resurrected. In fact, Issei has already died once, and he was brought back to life by Rias Gremory.

If Issei were to die again, it would not be a surprise. The devil world is a dangerous place, and Issei is always getting into trouble. However, if he were to die again, it would be a major turning point in the story.

The Consequences

If Issei died again, the consequences would be huge. For one, Rias Gremory would be devastated. Issei is not just her servant, he is also her friend and love interest. Losing him would be a huge blow to her, and it would change the dynamic of the story.

Without Issei, the rest of the cast would have to step up and take on more responsibility. Akeno Himejima, Koneko Toujou, and Asia Argento would have to become more involved in the battles and the politics of the devil world. They would also have to deal with the emotional fallout of Issei’s death.

The story would also become darker. High School DxD is already a dark and mature anime, but without Issei, it would become even more so. The remaining characters would have to deal with the loss of their friend and ally, and they would have to face even greater challenges and dangers.

The Conclusion

In conclusion, if Issei were to die again, it would have a huge impact on the story of High School DxD. The remaining characters would have to step up and take on more responsibility, and the story would become even darker and more mature. However, Issei is a beloved character, and it is unlikely that the creators of the anime would kill him off again. But, we can never be sure what will happen in the devil world.

