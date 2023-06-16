What is causing the trend of the ‘Santea Snapchat video’?

The reason behind the trending of the \”Santea Snapchat video\” may pique your interest. This leaked clip allegedly depicts Santea engaging in sexual activity with an unidentified woman. As a result, his fans have been left in a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their shock and speculate about the authenticity of the video. Despite announcing that he would be taking a break from social media, Santea has continued to promote his YouTube content on his Instagram account. The influencer has not directly addressed the video, and it is unclear if it was uploaded intentionally or with the woman’s consent. Santea is a 21-year-old social media star who gained popularity through his TikTok channel and is also a member of the online dance group Dadwiggies.

