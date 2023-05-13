What Is It Called When You Have Multiple Personalities : Understanding Dissociative Identity Disorder: The Basics

Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID): Understanding the Basics

Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder, is a complex mental health condition that affects an individual’s sense of identity and self. It may result in the presence of two or more distinct personalities or identities within the same person. Despite being a recognized mental health condition, DID is often misunderstood and stigmatized in society. In this article, we will discuss the basics of DID, including its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.

Symptoms of DID

The most common symptom of DID is the presence of two or more distinct personalities or identities within the same individual. These identities may differ in their names, ages, genders, and even accents. Each identity may have its own set of memories, beliefs, behaviors, and emotions, and they may have different levels of awareness about each other.

Apart from the above, other symptoms of DID may include:

Frequent gaps in memory or “blackouts” where the individual cannot recall important personal information or events.

Feeling detached or disconnected from oneself or one’s surroundings.

Experiencing flashbacks or intrusive memories of traumatic events.

Sudden changes in mood or behavior.

Self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

Causes of DID

DID is believed to be the result of severe and repeated trauma experienced during childhood, such as physical, sexual, or emotional abuse. The trauma may be so overwhelming that the child’s mind creates different personalities or identities as a coping mechanism to deal with it. These identities may help the individual to escape from the pain and fear of the trauma and may provide a sense of control and safety.

Diagnosis of DID

Diagnosing DID can be challenging as it often involves the presence of multiple symptoms that may be mistaken for other mental health conditions, such as borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia. A thorough evaluation by a mental health professional is required to make an accurate diagnosis of DID.

The diagnostic criteria for DID, as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), include:

The presence of two or more distinct identities or personalities within the same individual.

The identities must take control of the individual’s behavior at different times.

The individual must experience recurrent gaps in memory or “blackouts” that cannot be explained by ordinary forgetfulness.

The symptoms must cause significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other areas of functioning.

Treatment of DID

The treatment of DID often involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. The main goal of treatment is to help the individual integrate the different personalities or identities into a cohesive and unified sense of self. This process is known as integration.

Psychotherapy for DID may include:

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT): This therapy helps the individual to identify and change negative thought patterns and behaviors that may be contributing to their symptoms.

Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT): This therapy focuses on developing skills to manage emotions and improve relationships with others.

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR): This therapy helps the individual to process traumatic memories and reduce their impact on daily life.

Medications may also be prescribed to help manage symptoms such as depression, anxiety, or mood swings.

Conclusion

DID is a complex mental health condition that affects a person’s identity and sense of self. It is often the result of severe and repeated trauma experienced during childhood. While it can be challenging to diagnose and treat, with the right care and support, individuals with DID can learn to integrate their different personalities and lead fulfilling lives. It is important to raise awareness and understanding of this disorder to reduce stigma and provide access to effective treatment for those affected by it.

Dissociative Identity Disorder Multiple Personality Disorder Alter personalities Dissociative disorders Mental health disorders