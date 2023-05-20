What is PISS Coin and Why is it Among the Top Trending Cryptocurrency Tokens on DEXTools?

What is PISS Coin?

PISS Coin is a new cryptocurrency token that has recently gained popularity on DEXTools, a decentralized exchange tracker. It is a deflationary token that is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. The token’s name is derived from the phrase “Pump It, Shill It, Sell It,” which is used to describe the pump-and-dump schemes that are prevalent in the cryptocurrency market.

How Does PISS Coin Work?

PISS Coin is a deflationary token, which means that a certain percentage of the token supply is burned with each transaction. This mechanism is designed to reduce the total supply of PISS Coin over time, which can lead to an increase in the token’s value. The burning process is automated and does not require any manual intervention from the token holders.

In addition to the deflationary mechanism, PISS Coin also has a transaction fee of 10%. This fee is applied to all buy and sell transactions and is used to reward the token holders. 5% of the transaction fee is distributed to the token holders, while the other 5% is added to the liquidity pool.

Why is PISS Coin Ranked in The Most Trending Cryptocurrency Tokens on DEXTools?

PISS Coin has gained popularity on DEXTools due to its unique name, deflationary mechanism, and transaction fee structure. The token has also been promoted heavily on social media platforms, which has helped to increase its visibility and attract new investors.

The token has also seen significant price fluctuations since its launch, which has made it an attractive investment option for traders who are looking to make quick profits. However, it is important to note that investing in PISS Coin carries a high level of risk, as the token is highly volatile and can experience significant price swings in a short period of time.

How to Buy PISS Coin?

PISS Coin can be purchased on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that support the Binance Smart Chain network, such as PancakeSwap and BakerySwap. Before buying PISS Coin, investors should be familiar with the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies and should conduct their own research to determine if the token is a suitable investment option for them.

Conclusion

PISS Coin is a new cryptocurrency token that has gained popularity on DEXTools due to its unique name, deflationary mechanism, and transaction fee structure. While the token has seen significant price fluctuations since its launch, it carries a high level of risk and should only be considered by investors who are willing to accept the potential for significant losses. As with any investment, investors should conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor before investing in PISS Coin or any other cryptocurrency token.

