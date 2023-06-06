What is the Cost of Obtaining a Death Certificate?

How Much Does a Death Certificate Cost?

Death certificate cost How to get a death certificate Death certificate fees Pricing for death certificates Cost of a certified death certificate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Are you wondering about the cost of obtaining a death certificate? The price can vary depending on where you live and the issuing authority. Generally, the cost ranges from $10 to $20 per copy.If you need a certified copy of a death certificate for legal or official purposes, the fee may be higher. Some states offer discounts for additional copies purchased at the same time.It’s best to check with your local government agency or vital records office to determine the exact cost and any requirements for obtaining a death certificate.