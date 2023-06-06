What is the Cost of Publishing an Obituary?







How Much Is An Obituary?

Have you ever wondered how much an obituary costs? The answer varies depending on where you live and which newspaper you choose to publish the obituary in. Some newspapers charge by the word, while others have a flat fee for all obituaries. Additionally, the length of the obituary can affect the price.

On average, a basic obituary can cost anywhere from $50 to $200. However, if you want to include a photo or extended details about the deceased’s life, the price can increase significantly. Some newspapers may also charge extra fees for publishing the obituary online or in a special section.

It’s important to keep in mind that the cost of an obituary is not always indicative of its quality. Some newspapers may offer free or discounted obituaries for military veterans or community leaders. Additionally, some funeral homes may include the cost of an obituary as part of their overall services.

If you’re unsure about how much an obituary will cost, it’s best to contact the newspaper directly or consult with a funeral home. They can provide you with more information about pricing and help you create a meaningful tribute to your loved one.





